Tim David makes big statement on R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane as European T20 Premier League gains global appeal

Australia star cricketer Tim David has praised R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, saying their presence is adding profile and global appeal to the European T20 Premier League.

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Tim David hails Indian stars as ETPL gains global appeal. (Photo: ETPL)

The European T20 Premier League has attracted several well-known names from international cricket in its first season. Among them are former India stars Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, whose presence has added more attention to the new tournament.

Australia’s Tim David believes having experienced Indian cricketers in the competition can help the league build a strong profile. The tournament features teams from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, while several international stars have joined the competition.

Tim David praises Indian stars

Ashwin is playing for Dublin Guardians, while Rahane is part of Amsterdam Flames. Vijay Shankar is also associated with Dublin Guardians, with the team coached by Vikram Rathour. Ashwin is serving as captain and mentor for the Dublin side.

David feels the presence of players who have enjoyed successful international careers can give the ETPL more recognition. He also believes their experience can be valuable for local cricketers who have not yet played at the highest level.

“It’s great to have those guys in the league. It gives the tournament a profile for sure. They also have a huge fan following after successful international careers. It’s great to play with those guys. I have played a fair bit against them in the IPL, but for a lot of local players here who haven’t played in the IPL or haven’t played international cricket, it’s pretty cool for them to rub shoulders with players of such profile,” David told NDTV.

ETPL’s first season excites David

The Australian batter is also enjoying the experience of playing in a new competition. The ETPL began its inaugural season in the Netherlands before moving to Ireland for the next part of the tournament.

David said the chance to play in both countries has made the experience even more interesting for him.

“It’s great to be part of a tournament that’s in its first year. It’s going to develop a lot. We just finished the leg in Holland and we are now starting in Ireland. It’s the first time I am playing in both countries, so it is going to be exciting.”

Steve Smith and other big names also part of League

The ETPL has also managed to attract several Australian stars. David is joined by Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, while Ben McDermott is also part of the tournament. Mitchell Marsh had signed up as well but later withdrew.

David also spoke about playing alongside Smith and highlighted the importance of former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is involved with Amsterdam Flames.

“It’s always good to play with Steve Smith on your team.

“It gives good profile to the tournament. They might have their own fan base. I can’t speak for those, but it’s certainly great to work with Steve (Waugh), who is the co-owner of Amstersam Flams. He’s obviously a revered name in Australian cricket. He hasn’t spent much time away from T20 cricket either. It’s pretty cool to rub shoulders with an Australian hero.”

With experienced names from India, Australia and other cricketing nations involved, the ETPL is looking to make its mark beyond the traditional cricketing markets.