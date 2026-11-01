Tim Seifert’s 93 powers New Zealand to win over India in 5th T20I, Shreyas Iyer’s side suffers back-to-back defeats

New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in 5th T20I in Hamilton. Tim Seifert, Adam Milne shine. India win series 3-2 despite 2 losses. Glenn Phillips breaks Phil Salt's world record.

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Tim Seifert’s 93 powers NZ to 7 wickets win over India in 5th T20I (Photo: ANI/BCCI)

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in the 5th and final T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday to end the five-match series on a high. Chasing 192, the Kiwis completed the chase in just 18 overs, but India still won the series 3-2.

It was New Zealand’s second straight win after they lost the first three matches. They won the 4th T20I by 87 runs in Auckland and now won the finale in Hamilton.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. India had a poor start as openers Abhishek Sharma (1) and Sanju Samson (4) got out cheaply inside the powerplay.

Then Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer rescued India with a brilliant 93-run partnership for the third wicket. Ishan Kishan smashed 61 off 32 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes, while Shreyas Iyer scored a quickfire 50 off 23 balls.

After they got out, India lost momentum again. Adam Milne was the star with the ball for New Zealand with figures of 4 for 19 runs. Nathan Smith took 2 for 28. India finished on 191/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Tim Seifert led the chase with a blistering 93 off 50 balls and Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls. New Zealand reached 195/3 in 18 overs.

50 up for Tim Seifert, and what a way to get there! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/5uWisKtsnb — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

Player of the Match is Adam Milne for his match-winning spell of 4 wickets for 19 runs. He broke India’s middle order and did not let India cross 200 in Hamilton.

Player of the Series is Glenn Phillips for his record-breaking 341 runs in the series. He smashed one century and three fifties and broke Phil Salt’s world record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series.

Glenn Phillips breaks Phil Salt’s world record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series

Glenn Phillips created history in this series. Before the 5th T20I, he had 276 runs in 4 matches. With his unbeaten 65 in Hamilton, his total went to 341 runs in the series.

Give GP the room, and he’ll make it count. ‍ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/aD3mhVXIIw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

With this, he broke England’s Phil Salt’s world record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series.

Most runs in a bilateral T20I series – full list:

341 – Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) vs India, 2026*

331 – Phil Salt (England) vs West Indies, 2023

316 – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) vs England, 2022

297 – Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, 2024

290 – Mark Chapman (New Zealand) vs Pakistan, 2023

Phillips also became the first New Zealand batter to cross 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series and the first to score 4 fifty-plus scores in a single series against India.

His scores in this series were 82*, 70, 17, 107 and 65* – with one century and three fifties. India will now face New Zealand in a five-match ODI series starting in Auckland.