Tom Latham breaks Brendon McCullum’s record in 2nd Test after KL Rahul drops sitter in slip, watch viral video

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has become the highest run-scorer for his country in World Test Championships surpassing Kane Williamson on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs India at Christchurch.

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New Zealand captain Tom Latham celebrates after scoring a fifty on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs India at Christchurch. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham lived a charmed life en route to scoring his 32nd fifty in Test cricket on Day 1 of the 2nd game against India at the Hagley Oval in Chirstchurch on Friday. Latham surpassed former New Zealand captain and England’s white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum to become the fourth-highest run-getter for his country in Tests.

Latham, who had bagged a pair in the first Test at Wellington, was lucky to survive a leg-before decision in the opening over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and was then dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Akash Deep when he was batting on 29. He went on to score 59 in 128 balls on the opening day and went past McCullum’s record.

In 97 Tests, Latham has scored 6,509 runs at an average of 38.74, with 17 centuries and 32 fifties. McCullum has made 6,453 runs in 101 Tests at an average of 38.64, with 12 centuries and 31 fifties.

WATCH KL Rahul drop Tom Latham off Akash Deep in 2nd Test HERE…

Akash Deep finds the edge, but KL Rahul can’t quite hold on! Tom Latham gets a lucky escape. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/njl0Vh3WFV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026

The top three run-getters for the Black Caps in Test cricket are – Kane Williamson (9,515 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 54.06, with 33 centuries and 38 fifties), Ross Taylor (7,683 runs in 112 Tests at an average of 44.66, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties) and Stephen Fleming (7,172 runs in 111 Tests at an average of 40.06, with nine centuries and 46 fifties).

Leading Test run-getter for New Zealand

Name Matches Runs Best Score Average 100 50 Kane Williamson 110 9515 251 54.06 33 38 Ross Taylor 112 7683 290 44.66 19 35 Stephen Fleming 111 7172 274* 40.06 9 46 Tom Latham 97* 6509* 264* 38.64 17 32 Brendon McCullum 101 6453 302 38.64 12 31 Martin Crowe 77 5444 299 45.36 17 18

Latham now has 3038 runs in 86 innings of 47 World Test Championship (WTC) matches for New Zealand. He is now the second Kiwi batter to score 3,000 runs in the WTC and has become the highest run-scorer for the Black Caps in WTC history. He surpassed the tally of Kane Williamson in WTC, who had 3025 runs in 32 Tests with 11 hundreds and 7 fifties with a best of 251.

Akash Deep rocks New Zealand

A two-wicket spell from Akash Deep helped India make a comeback as they got three crucial New Zealand wickets in the second session of Day 1 of the second Test at Christchurch on Friday. But the hosts fought back with a 62-run unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket in the final session to end at 246 for 5 in 85 over at stumps.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was batting on 53 off 117 balls with six fours in his 50th Test while all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who had scored a century in the 1st Test, is unbeaten on 36 off 64 balls with 5 fours.