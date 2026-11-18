Tom Latham reveals New Zealand to go ahead with three frontline pacers in Test series opener against New Zealand

New Zealand will begin the two-match Test series against India tomorrow with the first day starting from 3:30AM (IST) onwards at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has confirmed that his side will step out with three specialist fast bowlers and a bowling all-rounder in the first of a two-match Test series against India, which kicks off tomorrow at the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington.

This series holds a lot of importance for both the sides as it will decide whether they will be qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 final or not. The Kiwis are currently sitting at the summit of the table with 52 points to their name from six matches in which they won four while losing and drawing once each.

Their opponents, India, are fourth in the table after nine wins and four losses from 11 Test matches. Shubman Gill and co will need a series win to keep their hopes alive for the final, while New Zealand could be in a superior position if they end up as the victors.

India and New Zealand’s last meeting in a Test series ended in favour of the Indians who had endured a 3-0 whitewash two years ago. Shubman Gill’s side will be determined to avenge the loss.

Latham unfazed about WTC finale

Speaking ahead of the series, Latham said New Zealand were in a good position with most of their fast bowlers close to full fitness. The team has several pace options available, which gives them the flexibility to manage players depending on the conditions and workload during the six or seven weeks ahead.

“We will play three fast bowlers and one bowling all-rounder. We’re lucky we’ve got a huge amount of fast bowlers that are pretty much all tracking to be fit, which is great,” Latham said.

The New Zealand skipper added that it would be difficult to decide in advance how many matches each fast bowler would feature in. Instead, the team will assess the situation as the series progresses and make decisions based on individual workloads.

“It’s hard to pre-plan what games guys might play, but we’re trying to be a bit fluid in terms of what happens and workloads throughout matches. We’re trying to be fluid over the next six or seven weeks around what that looks like, but obviously our main focus is certainly this one (first Test against India) now,” he added.

Latham also played down the importance of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, saying New Zealand would not allow the points table to influence their approach to the series.

The Black Caps captain stressed that the team would focus on things within their control and look to play their natural brand of cricket against India.

“World Test Championship table isn’t my focus. We will control the controllables. We will play our brand of cricket and give ourselves the best chance,” Latham said.

The first Test at Wellington will start from 3:30AM (IST) onwards tomorrow.