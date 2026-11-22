Top international cricketers in dilemma as players contemplate whether to accept PSL deals or lose lucrative IPL contracts

An Indian Premier League contract well and truly changes a cricketer's life and that's why top international cricketers are reluctant to accept deals with Pakistan Super League franchises before the 2027 IPL mini-auction

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/top-international-cricketers-in-dilemma-as-players-contemplate-whether-to-accept-psl-deals-or-lose-lucrative-ipl-contracts-8547067/ Copy

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Several top international cricketers are reportedly holding back from joining Pakistan Super League franchises as direct signings as the players are preferring to wait for the 2027 Indian Premier League mini-auction before making a decision.

The auction for the upcoming season is scheduled to take place on December 16 at Goa and players are keeping their options open rather than committing to any PSL franchise.

According to reports, a few high-profile players have asked PSL franchises to wait before finalising deals. The direct-signing window for PSL 2027 is set to close on November 23, but several teams are yet to secure their preferred overseas players.

The situation highlights the financial difference between the two T20 leagues. The IPL offers higher salaries and attracts some of the biggest names in international cricket. Players are therefore keen to understand their chances of securing a Premier League contract before agreeing to a deal elsewhere.

Under the new PSL format, each of the eight franchises can sign one overseas player directly outside the regular player auction. However, the player must not have featured in PSL 10 or PSL 11. The direct signing will also count towards the franchise’s overall retention limit of seven players.

So far, Islamabad United are the only franchise to have completed a direct signing, bringing New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry into their squad. Other franchises are still looking to add international players before the deadline.

Another major factor behind the hesitation is the scheduling clash between the two leagues. PSL 2027 is scheduled to take place from March 18 to May 2, while the IPL is also played during the same period.

Players who commit to the PSL could miss out on an opportunity to feature in the IPL.

The IPL auction will have 66 available slots across 10 franchises, with teams holding a combined remaining purse of Rs 297.95 crore. A total of 184 players have already been retained ahead of the auction, leaving franchises with considerable room to strengthen their squads.

The PSL will conduct its main player auction in January 2027, giving franchises another opportunity to complete their squads. However, the hesitation among overseas players has made the direct-signing window an important period for the teams.

PSL franchises will be hoping that some of their preferred international targets make a decision soon. Much will depend on how players assess their chances at the IPL auction and whether they are willing to commit to a league that clashes with the richest franchise league in the world.