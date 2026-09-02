Bangladesh star Towhid Hridoy creates HISTORY with 350, becomes first from country to achieve THIS

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy creates history and becomes the highest individual first-class run-scorer for Bangladesh.

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Towhid Hridoy celebrates his record-breaking 350. (Photo: X)

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy produced a record-breaking performance in first-class cricket, smashing a huge 350 to become the highest individual run-scorer by a Bangladeshi batter in the format.

Hridoy reached the landmark while playing against South Africa A. His stunning knock helped him surpass the previous record and write his name into Bangladesh’s cricket history.

Hridoy produces record-breaking masterclass

Hridoy showed complete control during his marathon innings and went on to score 350 runs. He batted for an extended period and kept the South Africa A bowlers under pressure throughout his stay at the crease.

The Bangladesh batter’s innings was a blend of patience and attacking strokes. He continued to score freely after reaching his double century and eventually crossed the 300-run mark.

His 350 is now the highest first-class score by a Bangladeshi batter. Hridoy’s innings has also emerged as one of the biggest individual scores in Bangladesh cricket.

Hridoy turns down chance to reach 400

Hridoy had the opportunity to push his score further and potentially become the first Bangladeshi batter to score 400 in a first-class innings.

However, he decided to end his innings after reaching 350. The decision came with the team’s situation in mind, as Bangladesh looked to make progress in the match rather than focus solely on the individual record.

It was a remarkable effort from Hridoy, who had already done enough to create a major record before bringing his innings to an end.

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South Africa A post strong total

The record-breaking knock came after South Africa A scored 512 runs in their first innings. Bangladesh needed a big effort with the bat, and Hridoy delivered when his team needed him most.

His 350 gave Bangladesh a strong position in the match and helped them respond to South Africa A’s big total.

The long innings also showed Hridoy’s ability to stay at the crease and build a big score. It was another memorable performance from the Bangladesh batter.

A major milestone in Hridoy’s career

Hridoy made his Bangladesh debut in 2023 and has since played both ODI and T20I cricket for the national team. He has become an important part of Bangladesh’s white-ball setup.

His 350 is now another major achievement in his career. Scores of this size are rare in first-class cricket, making the innings a special one for the 25-year-old.

Hridoy has now added his name to the record books with one of the biggest innings of his career.