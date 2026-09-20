Umesh Yadav makes big move ahead of Ranji Trophy, leaves Vidarbha after NOC

Umesh Yadav has left Vidarbha after receiving an NOC and is in talks with other state associations ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.

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Umesh Yadav has left Vidarbha after receiving an NOC. (Photo: IANS)

Veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav has decided to move on from Vidarbha ahead of the upcoming domestic season after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA).

The 38-year-old fast bowler has informed the state association that he wants to represent another team in domestic cricket. Yadav has also confirmed that he is currently in talks with a few associations as he looks for his next move.

Umesh Yadav confirms decision to move on

Speaking to TOI, Yadav said the decision was not taken in haste and that he still believes he has plenty to offer on the cricket field.

“I have decided to move on from this season and play for another state. I have got my NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association,” he said.

The pacer’s decision comes after he reportedly sought clarity about his future with Vidarbha but did not receive a clear response. He had also featured in the Vidarbha Premier League a few months ago and was keen to continue playing more cricket.

Lack of clarity led to Vidarbha exit

Yadav has been trying to stay active in domestic cricket while keeping hopes of an India comeback alive. However, he has been overlooked by the senior national selection committee in recent years.

With uncertainty around his role at Vidarbha, the experienced pacer has now decided to explore an opportunity with another state team. He is currently in talks with multiple associations, although his next destination has not yet been confirmed.

The move will bring an end to another chapter of Yadav’s long association with Vidarbha, where he has been one of the senior figures in the domestic setup.

Strong record for India in home Tests

Despite being out of the national team, Yadav’s record in Indian conditions remains impressive.

He has picked 101 wickets in 32 Test matches at home, maintaining an average of 25.88. Since 2018, no Indian fast bowler has taken more Test wickets in India than Yadav. During this period, he has claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches at 18.25, including two five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

Last played for India in 2023 WTC final

Yadav has represented India in 141 matches across all three formats. His final international appearance was in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in 2023.

Yadav’s immediate priority now will be to secure a new state contract and continue his career in domestic cricket with the 2026-27 domestic season on the horizon. The first phase of the upcoming Ranji Trophy will commence from October 11.