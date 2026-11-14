Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history after becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves new milestone in his career (Image - X)

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is known for his incredible knocks and strong batting performance, achieved a new milestone in his career.

Currently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is associated with domestic cricket as the Indian star is playing for Bihar’s team. Bihar is taking on Saurashtra in their opening match of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here at the Holkar Stadium.

In this match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved a new accomplishment as he was appointed as the captain of Bihar’s team. After getting this big responsibility, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men’s T20 history.

At 15 years and 232 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved this big record. To bag this record, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who got the captaincy of his national team at 17 years and 311 days.

This is a big moment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Recently, Sooryavanshi made his India T20I debut just five months ago. Not only this, he was also part of India’s Under-19 team that won the World Cup in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Speaking about his performance in this first match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wouldn’t be able to play big innings in this match. Sooryavanshi managed to score 18 runs off 12 balls. In his knock, he smashed 2 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 150.00.

Before stepping up into domestic cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was part of the T20I series between India and New Zealand. In the five-match T20I series, he played two matches and scored 45 runs off 19 balls. He also displayed an outstanding opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma as both batters added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs.

Saturday’s match was only Sooryavanshi’s eighth T20 game for Bihar. He has played 44 T20 matches in total, including 23 games for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

One of his best T20 performances came last November when he scored 144 runs off just 42 balls for India A against the UAE in the ACC Rising Stars tournament. His century was the joint third-fastest by an Indian batter in T20 cricket.

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