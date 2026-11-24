Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explodes: From fastest double ton to 28-ball century, list of all world records broken

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the fastest List A centurion as well as double centurion in his fiery 204-run knock against the UAE. Here's the list of full records

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There was absolutely no stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today. The teenage batting sensation, who had a forgettable outing against the Pakistan Shaheens in his previous outing, shattered multiple List A (one-day) records in India A’s final ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars group stage match against the United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground in Doha, Qatar.

UAE had left a target of 250 after getting restricted for 249/8, with India A needing a strong start from their openers, and it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who ensured it. He started smacking the Emirati bowlers from ball one, reaching his first 50 runs off just 16 deliveries.

The 15-year-old, who smacked 15 fours and 20 sixes. completed his full-century in the next 12 balls, which is a record itself before breaking a few more as the innings proceeded.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s records galore

Sooryavanshi reached his double century in just 52 balls, setting a new record for the fastest 200 in List A cricket. He went past the previous record of 103 balls held by New Zealand batter Chad Bowes, who achieved the feat while playing for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.

The teenager also set a new record for the most sixes in a List A innings. His 28 maximums took him past the previous record of 23, jointly held by D’Arcy Short and Bevon Jacobs. Short achieved the feat in Australia’s One-Day Cup in 2018, while Jacobs matched the record in 2026.

Sooryavanshi also became the first batter to hit 28 sixes in a single innings across all forms of professional cricket. He went past the previous record of 26 sixes held by Tanmay Agarwal, who achieved the feat for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match in 2024.

Earlier in the innings, Sooryavanshi also reached his century in just 28 balls, setting a new record for the fastest List A hundred. He surpassed the previous mark of 29 balls held by Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and also saw off AB de Villiers.

Fastest 200s in List A Cricket

Balls Player Match Year 52 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026 103 Chad Bowes Canterbury vs Otago 2024 114 N Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal 2022 114 Harry Brook England vs Sri Lanka 2026 Most Sixes in an innings Sixes Player Match Year 28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026 26 Tanmay Agarwal Hyderabad vs Arunachal (Ranji Trophy) 2024 23 Colin Munro Auckland vs Central Districts (Plunket Shield) 2015 23 D’Arcy Short Western Australia vs Queensland (One-Day Cup) 2018 Most sixes in one List A innings Sixes Player Match Year 28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026 23 D’Arcy Short Western Australia vs Queensland 2018 21 Bevon Jacobs Auckland vs Otago 2026

India A through to semi-finals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204-run knock off 95 deliveries helped India A complete the chase in just 14.2 overs and sent the Indians to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.