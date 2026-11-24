There was absolutely no stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today. The teenage batting sensation, who had a forgettable outing against the Pakistan Shaheens in his previous outing, shattered multiple List A (one-day) records in India A’s final ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars group stage match against the United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground in Doha, Qatar.
UAE had left a target of 250 after getting restricted for 249/8, with India A needing a strong start from their openers, and it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who ensured it. He started smacking the Emirati bowlers from ball one, reaching his first 50 runs off just 16 deliveries.
The 15-year-old, who smacked 15 fours and 20 sixes. completed his full-century in the next 12 balls, which is a record itself before breaking a few more as the innings proceeded.
Sooryavanshi reached his double century in just 52 balls, setting a new record for the fastest 200 in List A cricket. He went past the previous record of 103 balls held by New Zealand batter Chad Bowes, who achieved the feat while playing for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.
The teenager also set a new record for the most sixes in a List A innings. His 28 maximums took him past the previous record of 23, jointly held by D’Arcy Short and Bevon Jacobs. Short achieved the feat in Australia’s One-Day Cup in 2018, while Jacobs matched the record in 2026.
Sooryavanshi also became the first batter to hit 28 sixes in a single innings across all forms of professional cricket. He went past the previous record of 26 sixes held by Tanmay Agarwal, who achieved the feat for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match in 2024.
Earlier in the innings, Sooryavanshi also reached his century in just 28 balls, setting a new record for the fastest List A hundred. He surpassed the previous mark of 29 balls held by Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and also saw off AB de Villiers.
|Balls
|Player
|Match
|Year
|52
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A vs UAE
|2026
|103
|Chad Bowes
|Canterbury vs Otago
|2024
|114
|N Jagadeesan
|Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal
|2022
|114
|Harry Brook
|England vs Sri Lanka
|2026
|Sixes
|Player
|Match
|Year
|28
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A vs UAE
|2026
|26
|Tanmay Agarwal
|Hyderabad vs Arunachal (Ranji Trophy)
|2024
|23
|Colin Munro
|Auckland vs Central Districts (Plunket Shield)
|2015
|23
|D’Arcy Short
|Western Australia vs Queensland (One-Day Cup)
|2018
|Sixes
|Player
|Match
|Year
|28
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A vs UAE
|2026
|23
|D’Arcy Short
|Western Australia vs Queensland
|2018
|21
|Bevon Jacobs
|Auckland vs Otago
|2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204-run knock off 95 deliveries helped India A complete the chase in just 14.2 overs and sent the Indians to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.