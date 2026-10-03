Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes history, becomes youngest Indian Asian Games gold medallist

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian Asian Games gold medallist after India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final. Read on to know the full details.

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India cricket team celebrates after winning Asian Games 2026 gold (Photo: IANS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another major achievement to his rapidly growing cricket career. The 15-year-old batter was part of India’s gold medal-winning men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, where India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in a thrilling final to retain the title.

The young left-hander opened the innings for India in the final and made a quick 15 off nine balls, hitting two sixes. India posted 211/6 in 20 overs before restricting Pakistan to 192/6.

Vaibhav creates history at 15

Sooryavanshi was 15 years, six months and six days old when he won the Asian Games gold medal. With the achievement, he became the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold, moving past shooter Saurabh Chaudhary’s previous mark. Chaudhary was 16 years, three months and nine days old when he won the men’s 10m air pistol gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The milestone adds another record to Sooryavanshi’s already impressive list of achievements. He had earlier become India’s youngest international cricketer and also became the youngest batter to score a men’s T20I half-century.

Important contribution in Asian Games campaign

While his final score was 15, Sooryavanshi made a bigger impact in India’s semi-final against Sri Lanka. He smashed 38 off just 21 balls and gave India a strong start.

India went on to score 169/7 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 45, sealing a 124-run victory. The quarter-final against Afghanistan was washed out, meaning Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with 53 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 176.66.

BCA congratulates Bihar’s young star

The Bihar Cricket Association praised Sooryavanshi for being part of India’s successful campaign. BCA President Harsh Vardhan said:

“On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on being part of India’s historic Gold Medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games. To see a young cricketer from Bihar representing India on such a prestigious international stage and contributing to a Gold Medal-winning team is a tremendously proud moment for the entire state,” said Mr Harsh Vardhan.

“Vaibhav has shown remarkable confidence, talent and fearlessness at such a young age. His journey is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers across Bihar, and we are confident that he will continue to achieve greater milestones for India and bring immense pride to Bihar,” he added.

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin also congratulated the teenager and highlighted the importance of the achievement for Bihar cricket.

“The Gold Medal at the Asian Games is a memorable achievement for Vaibhav and for the entire cricket fraternity of Bihar. Representing India at such a major multi-sport event and being part of a Gold Medal-winning team is a special accomplishment. Vaibhav has earned this opportunity through his hard work, dedication and outstanding performances.”

Sooryavanshi’s Asian Games gold adds to a remarkable run of achievements at an unusually young age. From breaking records in international cricket to making his mark in the IPL, the Bihar batter continues to attract attention with his fearless batting.

His latest achievement has also given Bihar cricket another reason to celebrate as the teenager continues his journey at the highest level.