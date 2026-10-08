Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sends BIG message to selectors ahead of 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Star Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes chance to play higher to play for India in the second T20I against West Indies by sending a big message to selectors.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sends big message to selectors ahead of 2nd T20I vs WI

Ranchi witnessed an intense batting session as local favourite Ishan Kishan and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed with their attacking shots during India’s practice ahead of the second T20I against West Indies on Friday.

The players trained at the JSCA Stadium, with the cool weather adding to the atmosphere. Kishan, who knows the Ranchi ground well as the Jharkhand captain, spent plenty of time at the nets. He took on the spinners confidently and played several powerful shots, with some of his big hits clearing the boundary.

Ravi Bishnoi, Naman Dhir and Abhishek Sharma were among the bowlers who bowled to Ishan Kishan during the practice session.

Kishan also batted alongside India’s T20 World Cup winner Sanju Samson. While Kishan played his attacking shots, Samson took his time at the crease and later played some good-looking strokes.

Kishan will be confident in Ranchi as he knows the conditions well. Last year, he led Jharkhand to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. He played a big role in the final against Haryana, scoring 101 runs off 49 balls as Jharkhand won the match by 69 runs.

Kishan’s return to the Indian team has been a big comeback story. He lost his BCCI central contract and stayed away from the team for some time after the 2023 domestic cricket controversy. He then worked hard in domestic cricket and earned his place back in India’s T20 team and World Cup squad.

India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak has also praised Kishan for the maturity he has shown after his return. He believes Kishan can make the most of playing in front of his home crowd in Ranchi.

“As a batting coach, I see him playing on this ground as if it is his home ground. Since he came back from the World Cup, he has been doing really well for the Indian team.

“When he was young, I saw him play. Even when I worked in the IPL, he was with Gujarat Lions (2017). Even then, he used to play aggressively.

“If anything, I would say that he is much more mature now. He plays according to the needs of the team and the situation of the game, and he has been doing really well.

“So we just hope that he does even better on his home ground.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the main attraction during the practice session. Police officers, fans and media members gathered near the nets to watch the 15-year-old bat. With Sanju Samson currently opening for India, Sooryavanshi is still waiting for his chance.

The young batter from Bihar impressed everyone with his big shots. He hit many balls over the boundary, with some reaching the stands and the screen near the press conference area.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi is already being talked about as a future option for India’s top order. His batting in the nets once again showed why so many people are excited about him.