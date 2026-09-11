Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to break Virender Sehwag’s RECORD in 1st T20 vs Afghanistan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played in six T20I matches for Team India till date - three against England and three against Zimbabwe so far.

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Team India opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15 years of age and finally set to make his first international appearance on home soil on Sunday when Team India face Afghanistan in the first T20I of three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Team India opener has already turned out in 6 T20Is for India and notched up 193 runs at an average of 32.16 with 2 fifties and a strike-rate of 189.21.

Interestingly Sooryavanshi has already smashed 14 sixes in his first six T20I matches for India. In comparison, legendary India opener Virender Sehwag played in 19 T20I matches and notched up 394 runs at an average of 21.88 and strike-rate of 145.38. But Sehwag only managed to hit 16 sixes in his brief T20I career.

Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season, needs to hit only three more sixes to surpass Sehwag’s tally in T20I cricket. The star opener will be hoping to achieve this feat in the first T20I match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Did that really just happen? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes on Jasprit Bumrah and sends the very first ball for six #TATAIPL 2026 | #RRvMI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/Dc4qz69QC4 pic.twitter.com/StgUliQxj7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2026

But Sooryavanshi still has a long way to go to become the highest six-hitting batter in T20I cricket for India. Former India captain Rohit Sharma leads this table with 205 sixes while his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav has hit 179 sixes in T20I cricket so far.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in third place with 126 sixes while former India captain Virat Kohli retired from T20I cricket with 124 sixes to his name.

Indian batters with most sixes in T20I cricket

Name Matches Sixes Rohit Sharma 159 205 Suryakumar Yadav 113 179 Hardik Pandya 138 126 Virat Kohli 125 124 Abhishek Sharma 56 104 KL Rahul 72 99 Sanju Samson 66 86

Sooryavanshi was the leading six-hitter in the IPL 2026 en route to winning the Orange Cap. He hit record 72 sixes en route to scoring 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.3 with 1 century and 5 fifties this season. Overall Sooryavanshi has hit 148 sixes in his T20 career till date in only 40 matches.

Sehwag, on the other hand, played 159 T20 matches in his career and ended up with only 147 sixes while scoring 4061 at a strike-rate of 147.83. The star India opener retired with 2728 runs in 104 matches in his IPL career with 2 hundreds and 16 fifties at a strike-rate of 155.44.

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17 respectively before heading to Japan to defend their gold medal at Asian Games 2026.