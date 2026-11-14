Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar: All you need to know about Indian stars playing in SMAT 2026

Here are the Indian players set to play in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Indian stars set to feature in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

After the first round of the Ranji Trophy, the focus will now shift to T20 and one-day cricket. The BCCI will host two big domestic tournaments, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played from November 14 to December 6. It is India’s main domestic T20 tournament. Young players will get a chance to show their talent and impress IPL teams before the mini-auction.

Jharkhand will enter the tournament as the defending champions. Ishan Kishan, who was the captain of Jharkhand last season, is also expected to play after finishing his ODI duties.

Many Indian T20I players will also play in the tournament. Here is a look at the Indian players who will take part in the competition.

The 15-year-old batter will lead Bihar in their first match against Saurashtra. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play only one match before leaving for the Emerging Asia Cup.

At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi will become the youngest captain in T20 cricket history.

The match on Saturday, November 14, will be his first game for Bihar after making his India debut. The left-handed batter got his first chance to play for India during the England tour. He made his India debut against England. However, Sooryavanshi is yet to play a T20I match in India.

Meanwhile, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will play all the matches. He may also play a few games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the Indian T20I team for the Sri Lanka series at home.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will return to domestic cricket after making his comeback to the Indian T20I team. The senior fast bowler got his place in the team because of his good performance in the IPL.

However, he did not do well against New Zealand. He took only one wicket in four matches and was also dropped from the playing XI. He will play for Uttar Pradesh in the tournament.

Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana will play for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Harshit is returning after an injury. However, he will play only one match before joining the Emerging Asia Cup team.

Rajat Patidar will lead Madhya Pradesh in the tournament. He was earlier picked for the Asia Cup but later pulled out.

Patidar has won two IPL titles as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He will play in the full tournament. Avesh Khan will also play for Madhya Pradesh.

Prithvi Shaw will play for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ruturaj Gaikwad will also join the team after completing his matches for India.

India and New Zealand will play the fifth and last ODI on Sunday, November 15.