Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204 leaves Suryakumar Yadav stunned, SKY tweets ‘You are my inspiration now’

Suryakumar Yadav praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his 204 off 53 balls vs UAE. Check records, fastest 100, 200 and viral tweet here.

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SKY tweets 'You are my inspiration now' (Photo: BCCI/X)

Cricket fans are still talking about one innings. A 15-year-old boy from Bihar has done something that even big stars have never done before. On Tuesday, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a knock that broke many records in one go and made the whole cricket world stop and watch. His batting was fearless, fast and full of big sixes, and it helped India A win a big match in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha.

The match was India A against UAE in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A had to chase 250 runs to win. Vaibhav opened the batting and from the very first ball, he was in attack mode. He did not take time to settle. He kept hitting the ball out of the ground and the UAE bowlers had no answer to his power.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Storm in Doha

Vaibhav scored 204 runs in just 53 balls. In his innings, he hit 7 fours and 28 sixes. Yes, 28 sixes in one innings. That is the most sixes ever hit by any batter in a professional cricket match. He scored 204 out of India’s total of 254 runs. India A won the match by 7 wickets in only 14.2 overs and reached the semi-finals.

Records Broken in One Innings

Vaibhav did not break just one record. He broke three big List A records in the same innings.

First, he reached his 100 in only 28 balls. This is now the fastest hundred in List A cricket history. The old record was 29 balls by Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Then, he reached 150 in just 40 balls. After that, he completed his double hundred in only 52 balls. The old record for the fastest double hundred was 103 balls by Chad Bowes. Vaibhav took almost half the balls to do it.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Tweet Goes Viral

After the match, former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a post on X for Vaibhav. His tweet went viral in minutes. Fans loved the way a senior star praised a young player.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You are my Inspiration now. What a Player #special”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

You are my Inspiration now

What a Player #special — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 24, 2026

The post got lakhs of likes and shares. Many fans said this shows how special Vaibhav’s knock was, when a World Cup-winning captain is calling a 15-year-old his inspiration.

Yuvraj Singh Also Praises Vaibhav

Former India star Yuvraj Singh also praised the young batter. He called it fearless batting and asked him to keep working hard.

“Special talent and a sensational knock! A double hundred off just 52 balls is some fearless batting! Keep working hard and enjoy the journey – the best is yet to come!”

Vaibhav has been in the news for a long time for his big hitting. But this innings has taken his name to a new level. If he keeps playing like this, he can soon become a big name in Indian cricket. For now, fans are waiting to see what he does next in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.