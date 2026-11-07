Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar captaincy makes coach Manish Ojha proud, says ‘A very proud moment’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will lead Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. His coach Manish Ojha welcomed the decision, calling it a proud moment.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/vaibhav-sooryavanshis-bihar-captaincy-makes-coach-manish-ojha-proud-says-a-very-proud-moment-8543017/ Copy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bihar captaincy makes coach Manish Ojha proud (Photo: SLC)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received a major responsibility at just 15 years of age. The young batting sensation has been named Bihar’s captain for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. His appointment has made his coach Manish Ojha proud, who believes the youngster has earned the opportunity through his performances and growing experience in senior cricket.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad on Friday, November 7, with Suraj Kashyap appointed as vice-captain. This will be the first time Sooryavanshi leads Bihar’s senior team in the domestic T20 competition.

Speaking to ANI, Ojha said the captaincy would be a big responsibility for a player of Sooryavanshi’s age. However, he pointed out that the youngster had already handled leadership duties at a higher level.

Manish Ojha Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Captaincy

Ojha recalled that Sooryavanshi had earlier been given the responsibility of vice-captain during the Duleep Trophy. According to the coach, the youngster handled that role well, which helped strengthen his case for the Bihar captaincy.

“If you look at it, this is a very big responsibility, especially considering Vaibhav’s age. But if you look back a bit, the selectors had also given him the vice-captaincy responsibility in the Duleep Trophy, and he performed that role very well,” Ojha said.

“Continuing that same process, the selectors in Bihar have now decided to give Vaibhav the captaincy of the team. Even otherwise, if you look at it, he is currently a member of Team India, and as a senior player, he was a strong contender for the captaincy, and that responsibility has been given to him,” he added.

The coach also called the decision a positive sign for Bihar cricket, saying young players are now getting more chances to lead and contribute to the state’s cricketing future.

‘A Very Proud Moment’: Coach On Sooryavanshi’s Appointment

Ojha described the appointment as a special achievement for Sooryavanshi, his family and the coaching staff. He also felt that becoming a senior team captain at 15 could be a rare record in cricket.

“A very proud moment. I’d say this in itself must be a big record. If you pay attention and check the stats, I don’t think anyone else has become a captain at such an early age.”

“So, Vaibhav has got this opportunity, which obviously makes it a moment of great pride for Vaibhav, his family, and myself. And I would want Vaibhav to live up to the expectations of all the selectors, all the players, and all the spectators,” he added.

BCA president Harsh Vardhan also welcomed the decision, saying the responsibility would help Sooryavanshi develop as a cricketer and leader. He expressed hope that Bihar would deliver a disciplined and competitive performance under the youngster’s leadership.

Bihar Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27

The senior selection committee finalised the squad after trials held from November 4 to 6. The 17-member squad is led by Sooryavanshi, with Kashyap as his deputy.

Bihar squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (Wicketkeeper), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (Wicketkeeper), Ritwik Raj, Suraj Kashyap (Vice-Captain), Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan and Himanshu Singh.

Mangal Mahour and Shakib Hussain’s selection remains subject to fitness. Their availability will be reviewed after Bihar’s first two matches. Bipin Saurabh, Suman Kumar, Akash Raj and 13 other players have been named as standbys.

Sooryavanshi’s appointment comes after an impressive rise in the game. He was spotted for his aggressive batting for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 and was picked for the Indian team.

He also made headlines in the third T20I against New Zealand. Opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, Sooryavanshi scored 45 off 19 balls as the pair added 133 runs in just 43 deliveries. Their unbeaten 118-run powerplay stand in six overs set a world record for the highest powerplay score in men’s T20I cricket. Abhishek scored 113 off 38 balls in that innings.