Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brilliant 2026 continues but India’s red-ball plans remain uncertain

Sooryavanshi has already played first-class cricket, but the demands of Test cricket are different

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. (Credits: X)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a remarkable 2026, but his next step in international cricket is likely to remain in the white-ball format. According to a report by NDTV, the teenager is not currently part of India’s red-ball plans, despite his rapid rise through the game.

The decision is not a reflection of a lack of talent. Sooryavanshi has simply had a year in which almost everything has gone his way in limited-overs cricket.

He was one of the standout players at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, where he scored 439 runs and finished as the tournament’s leading six-hitter with 30 sixes. His 175 off 80 balls in the final against England was the highlight of the campaign.

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He then carried that form into the IPL. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi became the tournament’s top run-scorer, while also finishing with the most sixes. His performances earned him several individual awards, adding to a season in which he was already being talked about as one of the most exciting young batters in the world.

The 15-year-old’s progress did not stop there. He made his India debut in 2026, becoming the youngest player to represent the country in men’s T20Is. His inclusion in the squad for the Afghanistan series has also shown that the selectors see him as part of India’s plans in the shortest format.

That makes the red-ball question an interesting one. Sooryavanshi has already played first-class cricket, but the demands of Test cricket are different. The report suggests that India are not looking to rush him into the format, with the focus instead on allowing him to continue developing.

For now, that means more opportunities to play T20 cricket, where his aggressive batting has made him a standout. His ability to score quickly, clear the boundary and put pressure on bowlers has already made him a player India will want to keep close.

The next challenge will be to keep improving without letting the attention around him become a distraction. Sooryavanshi has already achieved more than most players his age but his career is still at the beginning.

A Test debut may come later. For now, India appear happy to let him continue building his game in the format where he has made his biggest impact.