Varun Aaron advices Indian team management to ‘go past’ managing Shivam Dube amid all-rounder’s inconsistent run

Varun Aaron state that the team management has given a pretty long rope to all-rounder Shivam Dube who also needs to step up with his bowling

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Title : Ranchi: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Caption : Ranchi: India's Shivam Dube bowls a delivery during the second T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, October 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India pacer Varun Aaron believes India need to stop managing Shivam Dube and expect more from the all-rounder, especially with the ball. Aaron’s comments came after Dube struggled in the third T20I against the West Indies, where he conceded 30 runs in two overs and scored seven off 10 deliveries.

Dube has been an important part of India’s T20I plans, particularly when Hardik Pandya is unavailable. The team management has regularly backed him as a pace-bowling option, but Aaron feels the all-rounder must now deliver more consistently instead of relying on the faith shown in him.

“Look, I think India should go past managing Shivam Dube because he has played for a long time for India. He’s gotten a long rope when it comes to his bowling, so he has to step up his bowling at this point,” Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo.

Dube had impressed with the ball in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, when he opened the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah. However, Aaron pointed out that the performance came some time ago and that the all-rounder needs to keep improving.

“The Indian team has shown a lot of belief in him. Yes, he bowled a great first spell in that Asia Cup. That was a long time ago, but he has to keep continuing to evolve because, in T20Is, he’s India’s No. 1 all-rounder when Hardik Pandya is not playing,” Aaron added.

Aaron also suggested that India should consider other options, including Nitish Kumar Reddy, as they look to strengthen their combination for the remaining matches of the series. He felt Reddy deserved an opportunity and could feature in the final two T20Is.

“Reddy definitely has to feature. I think India’s waiting to go 2-1 in the series to play Reddy so they have their assurance that they just have to win one game to close the series. Reddy could feature in the last two T20Is, that’s how I look at it,” he said.

The former pacer also said India should consider conditions before making changes to the playing XI. He mentioned Prince Yadav as another player who could come into the discussion depending on the pitch.

“I would want India to go with the same playing XI. Maybe think about horses for courses depending on the wicket change. Prince Yadav could be in the conversation if you were to go that way,” Aaron said.

When is the third T20I?

The Indian team will look to clinch an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. The decisive fourth T20 takes place on Wednesday, October 14 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.