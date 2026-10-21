Veda Krishnamurthy highlights the importance of ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 for Team India after win over Zimbabwe

Veda Krishnamurthy opens up on the importance of upcoming ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 for Team India after a dominating victory over Zimbabwe women in T20I series.

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Veda Krishnamurthy highlights the importance of ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 for Team India (Image - BCCI Women)

The women in blue registered one of the biggest victories in the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe Women as this was the first series of Smriti Mandhana as the captain of the Indian team. The hosts won the last match by a big margin of 92 runs to seal the series.

In the last match of the series, former Indian captain and star player, Harmanpreet Kaur showcased a spectacular innings for her side. She displayed her attacking mindset and gameplay in this match to help her side to reach a the massive total of 216 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. To win this match, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 91 runs off 41 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 221.

After her impressive batting performance, JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy opened up on Harmanpreet Kaur’s incredible batting performance and key changes in Shafali Verma’s ongoing impressive performance.

“I think that’s exactly what is expected of her. Even though she’s not the captain now, she’s still a key batter India would want to have in the line-up, especially with the upcoming Champions Trophy campaign in Indian conditions. Having the experience of someone like Harman is important, and it’s important that she gets runs as well. So, it was good to see her back among the runs. There’s a lot of passion when you’re playing cricket, and passion also brings emotion. Certain players have a tendency not to show it, but Harman is someone who’s shown those emotions in the past as well, whether it is on the field or during interviews. She’s someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, someone who probably expresses a lot more than other players. Sometimes you can’t keep everything inside, and you feel good when you express yourself. Then you saw her on the field, smiling and laughing around. That’s how Harman is.”

“Consistency was something that was always discussed around Shafali, and the way she has come back, she is starting to show a lot more of it across formats. She got out when she had 991 calendar runs in T20Is this year. We were hoping that she would get to a thousand, and you see the list, Laura Wolvaardt is behind her in second place, and Smriti Mandhana is in third position. The top three will be playing against each other in December. That series is going to be a good one. She is just 22 years old, but she has been here for a while. 2019 is when she made her debut. That’s about seven years of international cricket, which is a lot of experience. I’m just looking at it and saying, probably another decade or even more than that of cricket is what we’ll see from her, and the kind of records she’s going to smash is going to be incredible to watch,” he added.

She also shared her thoughts on India’s massive 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in T20I series. “You want to dominate when you’re playing a series, and that’s exactly what I think Team India as a whole have done. We talk about convincing victories, and the last two games were just that. In the first game, you would say they were pushed, but eventually, it was still a convincing victory. A strong finish is always important, and it’s a good start to Smriti Mandhana’s full-time captaincy career. It is important that you play a certain brand of cricket. India have clearly shown that this is exactly how they want to play. It’s good preparation going into the Champions Trophy. Three T20 games are done, with three more left before the big tournament. The last two T20 World Cups have not gone in India’s favour. So, there will be pressure on this Indian team to come out and perform well in the Champions Trophy.”