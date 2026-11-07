Venkatesh Iyer reveals how Gautam Gambhir changed KKR’s dressing room during IPL 2024

Star Indian player Venkatesh Iyer revealed how Gautam Gambhir changed KKR's dressing room during IPL 2024. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Venkatesh Iyer reveals Gautam Gambhir’s big role in KKR’s IPL 2024 title win (Image - X)

Venkatesh Iyer has spoken about Gautam Gambhir’s role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) successful IPL 2024 season. He said that Gambhir made sure every player was ready to help the team whenever needed.

Speaking on a podcast with Aakash Chopra, Iyer talked about the atmosphere in the KKR dressing room during that season. He said that many players were always ready to play whenever the team needed them. He also recalled a moment when several batters had already worn their pads even before the innings had properly started.

“Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are opening, Angkrish Raghuvanshi is padded up, Shreyas Iyer is padded up, Nitish Rana is padded up, I’m padded up, Rinku Singh is padded up, Ramandeep Singh is padded up, Andre Russell is padded up from the second over,” Iyer recalled.

Iyer said that the players looked like a group of “lions ready to go”. He said that every player was confident and ready to play whenever the team needed them. He felt this was the kind of team Gambhir wanted.

Iyer said that Gambhir made sure every player knew what they had to do. He wanted everyone to work hard and give their best. He did not want any player to take things lightly or be happy with an average performance.

Iyer added that Gambhir always wanted his players to get better. He asked them to take responsibility and be ready to play at any time. It did not matter if they were part of the playing XI or sitting on the bench.

Iyer also talked about his meetings with Gambhir in the gym. He said that Gambhir asked him how he could improve his game and how the whole team could play better. He also told Iyer to share his thoughts without any fear.

“He would tell me that you are a senior player in the team. You have to think about how the team can improve. You have to be brave enough to give your feedback, tell us what you feel and point out what can be done better,” Iyer said.