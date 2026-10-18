Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar equals all-time record for missing most India matches – Check details

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned exactly after a gap of over 1400 days but he could not bowl after rain abandoned the fifth and final T20I between India and the West Indies

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File photo of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. (Photo: IANS)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his return to India’s playing XI after 1,425 days when he featured in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. The veteran fast bowler’s comeback came nearly four years after his last international appearance for India, which was against New Zealand in Napier on November 22, 2022.

The 36-year-old was brought into the squad after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth T20I. Bhuvneshwar was subsequently named in India’s playing XI for the series decider, giving him another opportunity to represent the national team after a long absence.

His return also saw him equal a record for the longest gap between two T20I appearances by an Indian player. Bhuvneshwar had missed 104 T20Is since his previous outing, matching Khaleel Ahmed’s record for the most T20Is missed by an Indian between appearances.

Bhuvneshwar’s return was also a reward for his performances in the IPL. He played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful campaigns, taking 28 wickets in IPL 2026 and finishing just behind Kagiso Rabada in the race for the Purple Cap. His performances showed that he could still trouble batters with swing, movement and control.

The pacer has remained active in domestic cricket and the IPL despite being out of the national setup. His ability to move the ball with the new ball and deliver accurate spells at the death has remained one of his biggest strengths.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Washes Out Series Decider

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ended without a result due to rain. The match was reduced to nine overs per side after a delay of more than two hours, but further showers stopped play with India at 118/5 in 7.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan top-scored with 30 off 10 balls, while Shreyas Iyer made 22 off 14 deliveries. Naman Dhir provided a late burst, scoring an unbeaten 24 off just six balls. West Indies did not get an opportunity to begin their chase.

The washout meant India and West Indies shared the five-match series 2-2. Shai Hope finished as the leading run-scorer with 261 runs and was named Player of the Series.

India vs New Zealand T20I series starting date

The upcoming five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand starts from Thursday, October 22 onwards with the opener taking place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.