Vijay Dahiya set to return as Delhi’s head coach for upcoming Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season

Former wicket-keeper batter Vijay Dahiya will return as the head coach of team Delhi for the upcoming domestic season with a keen focus on the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy

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File photo of Vijay Dahiya. (Credits: X)

Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya, who has been a part of several coaching staffs in the Indian Premier League, will return as men’s Delhi team’s head coach for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season. Dahiya will replace another former India player Sarandeep Singh, who recently guided the South Delhi Superstarz to the 2026 Delhi Premier League title.

Sarandeep Singh was a part of the Delhi coaching staff two years when Virat Kohli had returned to the domestic circuit after several years. The former off-spinner had been at the helm for the past two seasons and it was Sarandeep who recommended Vijay Dahiya’s name for the head coach role.

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The former off-spinner is apparently the head of the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s Advisory Committee and he is reportedly a key reason why Vijay Dahiya has been brought back. It was under Dahiya’s coaching that Delhi last won the Ranji Trophy way back during the 2007-08 season.

And now that Vijay Dahiya is back at the helm, Delhi would be hoping to bring back the glory days and end their drought for a Ranji Trophy title in the upcoming season. This will be his fourth stint with the Delhi men’s team, having served as head coach previously in the 2007-08, 2012-13, 2014-15 to 2015-16 seasons.

Other than Delhi, Dahiya also headed Uttar Pradesh’s coaching staff in their 2021-22 Ranji Trophy semi-final run. The 53-year-old will be joined by former pacers Parvinder Awana and Sanjeev Sharma as the bowling coaches whereas Kshitij Sharma and Kuldeep Rawat will serve as the assistant coaches.

KP Bhaskar will continue as Delhi’s chief selector, with Manu Nayar and Praveen Gupta, the other members of the selection committee. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has been appointed as the mentor of the side and he will not only guide the senior team but also the age-group sides.

Team Delhi would be hoping for a better outing in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season after winning just once in the previous season where they crashed out from the group stages. Similarly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Delhi exited from the group stages.

When will Delhi begin their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign?

Delhi’s Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign will get underway against Bengal on Sunday, October 11 at the Eden Gardens Stadium. Delhi will then host Gujarat and Services on October 18 and November 2 at the Palam Air Force Ground.