Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Coach Vijay Dahiya says he would love to have Virat Kohli in his team

Delhi Coach Vijay Dahiya says he would love to have Virat Kohli in his team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Vijay Dahiya says he would love to have Virat Kohli in his Delhi team (Image - X)

Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya said he would love to have Virat Kohli in his team if the senior India batter decides to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts on December 14.

“If he wants to play, I would love to have him in this dressing room. I would love to have him there just to talk to the boys. I won’t let him go home. I’ll make him sit in the dressing room and tell the boys about his journey, the hard work, the ethics and the honour of playing for the country,” Dahiya said.

“I have seen him through all the stages. I can tell the boys where he started and where he is today. There is a pathway. Maybe you cannot become Virat, but you can become someone if you do certain things the right way.”

The Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Services ended in a draw. However, Delhi got three points as they had scored more runs in the first innings.

Kohli played two matches for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He scored 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh and 77 runs against Gujarat.

Kohli turned 38 on Thursday and now plays only one format for India. He will play in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on December 13, 16 and 19.

Because of the ODI series, Kohli will miss Delhi’s first three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches against Goa, Punjab and Rajasthan. However, he could join the team for the match against Chandigarh on December 21.

Dahiya has seen Kohli play since his early days. He also shared an incident involving Delhi opener Priyansh Arya after the batter got out on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy match against Services.

Delhi had to score 320 runs in 56 overs to win the match. However, Arya was caught at deep square leg off Jayant Goyat’s bowling.

“He asked me, ‘If Virat was there, how would he have chased this total?’ We worked it out and discussed how he would have approached the chase,” Dahiya said.

“That’s the reason why I said I would love to have him there. He was there last season as well. I would love to have him there just to talk to the boys.”

“I won’t let him go home. I will make him sit in the dressing room and tell the boys, step by step, about his journey.”

“I have seen him through all the stages. I can tell them where he was and where he is today.”

“There is a pathway. Maybe you cannot become Virat, but you can become someone if you do certain things the right way,” Dahiya said.