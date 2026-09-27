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Virat Kohli breaks another huge ODI record, goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest-ever to achieve THIS

The former India captain has become the fastest to score 15,000 one-day international runs, surpassing the record previously held by his own idol Sachin Tendulkar

Edited By: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: September 27, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli breaks another huge ODI record, goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest-ever to achieve THIS
India's Virat Kohli enters the field to bat during the first ODI match between India and West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Sunday, September 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

The modern day run-machine Virat Kohli has become only the second batsman ever to reach the milestone 15,000-run mark in one-day internationals after the great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli did so during India’s chase of 296 in the first of a three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum.

This is another feather in the cap for Virat Kohli, who is now only behind his own idol Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI runs. The little master finished his career with 18,426 ODI runs from 463 outings.

Read more: IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli makes HISTORY in Thiruvananthapuram, breaks major record against West Indies

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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