Virat Kohli breaks another huge ODI record, goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest-ever to achieve THIS

The former India captain has become the fastest to score 15,000 one-day international runs, surpassing the record previously held by his own idol Sachin Tendulkar

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India's Virat Kohli enters the field to bat during the first ODI match between India and West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Sunday, September 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

The modern day run-machine Virat Kohli has become only the second batsman ever to reach the milestone 15,000-run mark in one-day internationals after the great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli did so during India’s chase of 296 in the first of a three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum.

This is another feather in the cap for Virat Kohli, who is now only behind his own idol Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI runs. The little master finished his career with 18,426 ODI runs from 463 outings.

More to follow…