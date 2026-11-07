Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting’s record, becomes highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs

Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting's record to become the highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI cricket. The Indian batter reached 1,978 runs against the Black Caps as India secured a four-run DLS victory in the second ODI.

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Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting's ODI record against NZ (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli achieved another major milestone in One Day International cricket during the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. The former India captain surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI history.

Although Kohli managed only seven runs in India’s chase, he crossed Ponting’s long-standing record with a boundary early in his innings. Kohli now has 1,978 runs against New Zealand in ODIs, moving ahead of Ponting, who finished his career with 1,971 runs against the Black Caps.

The Indian batter reached the milestone in his 38th innings against New Zealand. His tally includes seven centuries and 11 half-centuries, further highlighting his consistency against the team.

Virat Kohli Goes Past Ricky Ponting’s ODI Record

Kohli had equalled Ponting’s record during the first ODI in Auckland, where he played a match-winning knock of 74 off 51 balls. He needed just one more run to take sole possession of the top spot and achieved the feat in Wellington.

However, his stay at the crease was short-lived. Kohli scored seven runs off seven deliveries, including one boundary, before Jacob Duffy dismissed him. Will Young completed the catch to send the former India captain back to the pavilion.

Most ODI Runs Against New Zealand:

Virat Kohli – 1,978

Ricky Ponting – 1,971

Sachin Tendulkar – 1,750

Kumar Sangakkara – 1,568

Sanath Jayasuriya – 1,519

Jacques Kallis – 1,449

India Beat New Zealand By 4 Runs In 2nd ODI

Meanwhile, India secured a four-run victory over New Zealand through the DLS method in a rain-affected second ODI. The result helped Shubman Gill’s team take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and produced an impressive performance to bowl New Zealand out for 134 in 41 overs. Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer for the hosts with 55 runs, captain Mitchell Santner chipped in with 31. Indian bowling was led by Gurnoor Brar who took four wickets for 30.

Chasing 135, India suffered an early setback as Gill was dismissed for a golden duck. Kohli also departed for seven, while Rohit Sharma scored 23. The visitors continued to lose wickets and were reduced to 113/7 after 26 overs.

Rain eventually brought the match to an end, but India were four runs ahead of the DLS par score of 109. As a result, the visitors were declared winners by four runs under the DLS method.

Gurnoor Brar was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul. India will now look to take the winning momentum into the third ODI as they look to consolidate their position in the series.