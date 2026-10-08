Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity mourns demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar

From legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli mourning the demise of acting legend Nana Patekar. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: October 8, 2026, 4:13 PM IST
Cricket fraternity mourns Nana Patekar
Cricket fraternity mourns Nana Patekar on his demise

The veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. After his demise, the cricket fraternity also expressed their shocking reaction to the actor’s demise.

Nana Patekar was known for his brilliance by delivering his powerful performances and incredible acting across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula in Goa and said goodbye to the world at the age of 75.

Read more: Nana Patekar death: What to do if someone suddenly collapses at home? Cardiologists explain the crucial first 5 minutes

After his unconscious health, he was taken to Manipal Hospital, where the doctors tried to revive him through CPR. The doctor’s hard work couldn’t save his life as he was declared dead.

On the news of his demise, former Indian cricketer and legendary player Sachin Tendulkar condoled and wrote: “I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played.Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Here’s what Virat Kohli posted on X: “A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti.”

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said: “An era ends with the passing of a true legend. Nana Patekar ji—your powerful performances, honesty, and simplicity made you one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable artists. You will always be remembered.”

“Hamare baad ab mehfil mein afsane bayan honge, Baharein ham ko dhundhengi, na jaane ham kahan honge! Alvida Nana. Om Shanti!” Danish Kaneria shared on X.

“Cinema has lost a true legend, one of the finest actors we have ever seen! I remember watching so many of his films and being mesmerised by his voice, his presence and his unforgettable performances. My condolences to his family,” Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane said: “Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shikhar Dhawan said, “⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations.”

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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