Virat Kohli’s alleged LinkedIn account goes viral amid questions over authenticity – Check details

Virat Kohli's alleged LinkedIn account has gone viral, but questions remain over its authenticity as fans react to his profile. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Virat Kohli's LinkedIn account goes viral

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is making headlines after a LinkedIn account claiming to be his appeared on the platform. Many fans have started following the profile, but there is still no confirmation that the account is real.

The profile suggests that Kohli wants to grow his business career beyond cricket. It describes him as a professional athlete linked with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The account also says that he has been an investor in Agilitas since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.

However, fans have raised questions about the account because it does not have a verification badge next to Kohli’s name. The profiles of other Indian cricket stars, including Rishabh Pant and Sachin Tendulkar, have verification badges. The account also does not appear to have a LinkedIn Premium subscription.

The profile has gained more than 14,000 followers, and the number is still growing. Kohli has worked with several brands during his career. He is also an investor in Agilitas, a sportswear brand, and a co-founder of one8world. A few months ago, he attended an event in New Delhi to launch the Agilitas brand.

Despite the growing interest, neither Kohli nor his management team has confirmed whether the LinkedIn account is official. The profile also includes a message about his plans to support Indian sports and build his business career after cricket.

“I have always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage.”

Meanwhile, Kohli impressed fans in the ODI series against the West Indies, scoring an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls in the first match. He also crossed 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the milestone. Kohli scored 29 runs in the second ODI but was dismissed for a duck in the third match.