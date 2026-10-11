Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement: Ajit Agarkar faces questions over how India star was treated

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, bringing an end to his 14-year career in the longest format.

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Virat Kohli’s Test retirement sparks questions (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s sudden retirement from Test cricket, suggesting that the star batter may not have been happy with the way the situation was handled. Kohli announced his decision in May 2025, just weeks before India’s five-Test tour of England, bringing an end to his 14-year career in the longest format.

Speaking on his YouTube channel while discussing former chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s tenure, Jaffer said Kohli could have continued playing Test cricket. He also pointed out that the former India captain was preparing for the England tour before announcing his retirement.

“It felt like Virat was a bit bitter about the way he was treated. A player like Virat brings people to the ground. He has such a following. He definitely could have played more Test cricket. Till we hear it from Virat’s mouth, we won’t know. He was preparing for the England tour,” Jaffer said.

Wasim Jaffer questions how Kohli’s retirement was handled

Kohli’s decision came as a surprise to many cricket fans, especially with a major Test series against England approaching. The former India captain had been an important figure in the team’s red-ball setup for more than a decade.

Jaffer’s comments suggest that the circumstances surrounding Kohli’s departure may have left the batter disappointed. However, he also made it clear that the exact reasons behind the decision remain unknown unless Kohli speaks about them himself.

The former opener was assessing Agarkar’s time as chief selector and discussed how senior players were handled during his tenure. While Jaffer acknowledged India’s achievements in white-ball cricket, he raised questions about the way some experienced players were managed.

Rohit Sharma also retired before England tour

Kohli’s retirement came just five days after Rohit Sharma announced that he would no longer play Test cricket. Rohit made his decision public on May 7, 2025, while Kohli followed on May 12.

The timing of both announcements led to considerable discussion among fans, particularly because India were preparing for a demanding tour of England. Rohit had also indicated during the final Test of India’s previous Australia tour that he had no immediate plans to retire.

Kohli’s decision also surprised people within Indian cricket. Former India cricketer and Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh had earlier expressed surprise at the announcement.

Kohli’s Test career ends after 123 matches

Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He also led India to 40 victories in 68 Tests as captain, making him the country’s most successful Test captain by wins.

Despite the questions surrounding his retirement, Kohli has made his position clear in recent public comments, ruling out a return to Test cricket. Jaffer’s remarks have once again brought attention to the circumstances surrounding the end of the former captain’s red-ball career.