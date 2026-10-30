Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s sons Aaryavir and Anvay selected for India squad for ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid selected for India U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman. Lakshya Raichandani to lead 15-member squad. India in Group A with Pakistan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/virender-sehwag-and-rahul-dravids-sons-aaryavir-and-anvay-selected-for-india-squad-for-acc-u-19-asia-cup-2026-8540791/ Copy

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid - (Source: X/ ShayanAcharya)

Indian cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s sons have been selected for the India Under-19 team. The BCCI Junior Cricket Committee has announced the 15-member squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026.

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, are both part of the squad. This is a special moment as the names Sehwag and Dravid will once again appear together on an India scorecard after many years.

The tournament will be played in Muscat, Oman from 5 to 14 November. India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, UAE and Nepal.

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid – The Rising Stars

Aaryavir Sehwag is an opening batter just like his father. He has been in excellent form in domestic cricket. In the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he smashed a brilliant 173 off 143 balls for Delhi against Chandigarh. Earlier in the 2024-25 Cooch Behar Trophy, he had scored a massive 297 and finished with 496 runs in seven innings. He also made his India U19 debut against Australia U19 and scored a highest of 47 in the 3-0 series win.

Anvay Dravid is a wicket-keeper batter. The 17-year-old is known for his solid technique, similar to his father Rahul Dravid. He scored 87 runs off just 67 balls in a youth ODI against Sri Lanka U19 and was the best batter for Karnataka U16 in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. In the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he scored 358 runs in five innings, including two centuries.

Both players impressed in the recent Australia U19 white-ball series, and most of that winning squad has been retained for the Asia Cup.

India U19 Squad and Tournament Format

Lakshya Raichandani will lead Team India in the Asia Cup, while Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will be his vice-captain. The squad was picked by the Junior Cricket Committee led by new chairman Parvinder Awana.

India will start their campaign against Nepal on 6 November at Oman Cricket Academy Ground. The big clash against Pakistan will be played on 8 November at the same venue. India’s last group game is against UAE on 10 November.

Group B has Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on 12 November. The final will be played on 14 November.

India U19 Full Squad for Asia Cup 2026

Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (vice-captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wicket-keeper), Rajat Baghel (wicket-keeper), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinodh, Ishan Sood.