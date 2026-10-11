Virender Sehwag makes BIG prediction for Team India ahead of ODI World Cup 2027, says ‘We can…’

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag makes a big prediction for the Indian team ahead of ODI World Cup 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Virender Sehwag makes a big prediction for Team India ahead of ODI World Cup 2027 (Photo - X)

All the teams are preparing for the ODI World Cup 2027 as each team will try their best to perform well in the important event. Same like the other team, the Indian team will try hard to win the upcoming World Cup, which they missed out in 2023 against Australia.

Recently, the Indian team played against West Indies in the ODI series, where they managed to defeat West Indies and seal the series. It was a three-match ODI series, where the Men in Blue secured the series by 2-1. They suffered a defeat in the last match of the series.

However, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag dropped an important verdict as he shared that the Indian team could win the ODI World Cup 2027. But, to win the title, their bowlers need to perform well as most things will depend on them. He also added that star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be the key player for Team India as he will be seen carrying an important role in ODI World Cup 2027. Jasprit Bumrah is getting regular breaks to manage his workload for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.

After seeing the Indian bowlers’ performance in the ODI World Cup 2027, it became a serious concern to work on Team India’s bowling in ODI format. Jasprit Bumrah missed this ODI series against West Indies. Instead of him, players like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar got the chance to play in the series. However, they won’t be able to impress with their performance.

“Among our fast bowlers, we have Bumrah, who is the best we have. If our bowling attack stays strong in the World Cup, then we can win it very easily,” Sehwag said at an event in Delhi on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag also opened up about star Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He compared the 15-year-old to his playing style. “Sooryavanshi is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India,” Sehwag said.