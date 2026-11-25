Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag registers for IPL 2027 Player Auction but no Anvay Dravid

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag was the 'Player of the Tournament' in U19 Asia Cup 2026 after scoring 240 runs in six matches.

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Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag. (Source: X)

IPL 2027 Player Auction: There is good news for Indian cricket fans as another ‘Sehwag’ could be returning to Indian Premier League next year. Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag last turned out in IPL 2015 season for Punjab Kings and now ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction his son Aaryavir Sehwag has put his name into the hat.

After his brilliant show in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 earlier this month, Aaryavir Sehwag has put his name into the IPL auction list for the first time in his career. Aaryavir was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ as India U19 team beat arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket to win the title in Doha.

Aaryvair Sehwag is not the only U19 star to enter the auction this year. Mohit Ulva, one of the heroes of the thrilling final, will also be up for grabs at the auction. But India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani and former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay have decided not to enter the auction.

The IPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place in Goa on December 16 with the 10 teams having a total purse of almost Rs 300 crore. Other top players from the U19 team in the auction will be Kavya Patel and Manal Chauhan and all of them will have a base price of Rs 30 lakh, according to a report in Cricbuzz website.

Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram!

From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @AaryavirSehwag .

Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent.

Shri SitaRam — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 15, 2026

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir skips IPL auction

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who is a British citizen now, has decided to skip the IPL 2027 Player Auction and hasn’t sent his name to BCCI through the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Former Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals captain David Warner will be once again entering the auctions after his retirement from international cricket at a base price of Rs 2 crore along with Delhi-born Australian all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary.

Former England captain Ben Stokes is among 30 players who have registered themselves at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Stokes will be seen for the first time after skipper the IPL 2025 mega auction. Under the BCCI rules, players who skip the mega auction are not allowed to take part in mini auction in the following year. As a result, Stokes could only take part in the IPL 2027 player auction after missing the last edition as well.

The initial long list for the IPL 2027 auction features 1,220 players. The list will be shortened by December 1, when franchises submit their shortlisted names along with nominations for any additional players.

A total of 14 capped Indian players are in the list currently, including Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar. The other 12 are Akash Deep, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Saransh Jain, Shivam Mavi, Tushar Deshpande, Umesh Yadav and Umran Malik.