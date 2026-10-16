Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir scores 173-run innings for Delhi in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Legendary player Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag displayed a brilliant batting performance for Delhi by scoring 173 off 143 balls. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Aaryavir Sehwag's brilliant batting performance for Delhi in Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Image - X)

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, produced a brilliant batting performance in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite tournament, smashing 173 off 143 balls to guide Delhi to 289/6 in 50 overs. Leading the side in the age-group competition, the 18-year-old struck 19 fours and eight sixes to deliver a strong response after Delhi’s heavy defeat in their previous match.

Delhi were asked to bat first and depended largely on Aaryavir and fellow opener Arnav Bugga, who contributed 47 runs. The opening pair added 98 runs before Arnav was dismissed, giving Delhi a solid start. Aaryavir continued to build his innings and played a key role in helping the team post a competitive total.

After Arnav’s dismissal, Aaryavir joined hands with wicketkeeper-batter Abhiraj Singh, who scored 18, to add 48 runs for the third wicket. Delhi later slipped to 179/4, but Aaryavir found another partner in Shantanu Yadav.

The pair put together an important 89-run stand for the fifth wicket. Shantanu scored 27, while Aaryavir kept the scoreboard moving with attacking shots at both ends of the ground.

His innings ended in the 46th over when Sreshth Duggal dismissed him for 173. Aaryavir’s knock helped Delhi reach 289/6 by the end of their 50 overs. For Chandigarh, Rupesh Yadav claimed two wickets.

Aaryavir’s performance came after a difficult outing against Karnataka. Delhi had conceded 418 runs before being bowled out for 220 in that match. Aaryavir scored 32 but could not convert his start into a big innings.

His latest knock marked a strong response as he took responsibility for the batting while leading a 16-member Delhi squad in the tournament, which began in Visakhapatnam on October 8.

The captaincy assignment came shortly after he made his India Under-19 debut against Australia in Rajkot in September.

Aaryavir also had a steady run in the three-match Youth ODI series against Australia, scoring 109 runs across three innings. He began with 28 off 26 balls in a rain-shortened match that India won by seven runs.

He followed that effort with 47 in the second ODI, missing out on a half-century after being run out. In the final match, he added 34 runs to complete a consistent series.

The young batter has also gained experience in the Delhi Premier League, where he represented West Delhi Lions. His performances across age-group and franchise cricket have given him opportunities to develop his game.

Now leading Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Aaryavir will look to build on his big hundred and help his team put together a stronger campaign.