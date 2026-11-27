Virender Sehwag’s sons shine together, Vedant takes 7 wickets, Aaryavir leads Delhi U19

Virender Sehwag's sons Aaryavir and Vedant shine for Delhi U19 in the Cooch Behar Trophy, with Vedant taking seven wickets and Aaryavir leading the team.

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Sehwag's sons Aaryavir and Vedant shine for Delhi U19 (Image - X)

After Aaryavir did well in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup, his younger brother Vedant is also showing that he can play good cricket. The two sons of Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag are now making a name in big cricket. Right now, both brothers are playing together for the Delhi U19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy. This is the four-day game with the red ball for U19 cricket. It is a big chance for young players to show their game. Both brothers are getting a chance to play in the same team, which is a happy time for their family.

In the first match of the cup, Delhi U19 played against the Punjab U19 team. The match is being played at the Government College Cricket Ground in Ropar. The Delhi U19 team is being led by the elder brother, Aaryavir, with Vedant playing under him. The younger brother did well with the ball and took 7 wickets for 88 runs in 22.3 overs. Vedant bowls with his right arm and spins the ball. He bowled well and kept taking wickets at the right time. His bowling helped Delhi stay ahead in the match on the first day.

Vedant got the wickets of Sagar Virk, Arjun Rajput, Deiwik, Noorveer Singh, Shivam Matri, Sahibjotveer Singh, and Kushal Bansal on the first day of play. Aaryavir took the catch for the wicket of Matri. It was a good time for the brothers to work together on the field. Punjab U19 were all out for 238 after Vedant’s good bowling. Delhi U19 ended the day’s play at 104/2. Aaryavir, who opened the batting, was out after making 31 runs off 94 balls. He stayed at the crease for a long time and tried to give Delhi a good start.

In the last few days, 19-year-old Aaryavir has become very well known after winning the Player of the Tournament award in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup earlier this month. He scored one hundred and three fifties in the cup. He made more than fifty runs in both the semi-final vs Afghanistan U19 and the final vs Pakistan U19. The Indian U19 team won the cup after five years. His good batting in the big games helped India win the title. Now he is leading Delhi U19 in this four-day game.

Vedant is only 16 now. He first made a name in the Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024 for the U16 team of Delhi. This is the U16 red-ball game. In the 2024-25 season, he took 24 wickets in five matches and was Delhi’s top wicket-taker. That good show helped him move up to the U19 level. Now he has taken 7 wickets in one innings against Punjab. His good start shows that he can do well at the higher level too.