Vivek Shelar reveals how Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad help him during Maharashtra stint in SMAT 2026 | EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview, star player Vivek Shelar revealed how Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad guided him during Maharashtra stint in SMAT 2026.

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Vivek Shelar opens up about how Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad guide him in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026, many young players are getting a chance to display their potential through their impressive performance at the domestic level. So far, most of the youngsters have succeeded in delivering an exceptional performance in this ongoing tournament.

Same like this, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra is carrying a young right-arm pacer in their side, who is displaying an impressive bowling performance for his side and helping them in the crucial moments with his wicket-taking skills.

The young star player is Vivek Shelar. The young star played a key role for Maharashtra in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). In an exclusive interview with India.com, Vivek Shelar opened up about his golden experience playing with Maharashtra, while sharing this experience, he also applauded star players Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have been carrying international experience with themselves.

“My experience was like this. I played for Maharashtra for the first time. I was nervous in the first match, but when I got the opportunity, I was playing under Prithvi Shah and Ruturaj Gaikwad. I was grateful that I performed well under them. It was a grateful experience for me,” he said.

Not only this, Vivek Shelar is also set to deliver his brilliance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 as the star player registered his name for the auction of the upcoming season. Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, Vivek Shelar was asked about his preparation, which makes him different from other candidates for IPL.

To which he replied, “Preparation is simple. I’m just doing what I’ve been doing. I’m not doing anything else. I’m just doing what I normally do. I’m not thinking of doing anything else. I’m just focused.”

Throughout his cricketing career, Aspect Sports Management played an important role in his career. Vivek Shelar opened up about his association with Aspect Sports Management and revealed how they helped him to grow from tennis cricket to Maharashtra selection in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026.

“Aspect has done a lot for me, especially Aksha. I’m very grateful to her. She pushed me a lot when I was playing tennis. She told me that I can play cricket here and do well in the future,” he said.

“She trusted me a lot. She trusted me a lot when I got selected for Tiger Cup Kolkata. I’m grateful that she trusted me and I got selected for Maharashtra. I would like to thank her a lot,” he added.

Ahead of SMAT brilliance and IPL auction registration. Vivek Shelar was known for his impressive performance in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). In ISPL, he played for Tiigers Of Kolkata. In the last season of the tournament, Vivek Shelar played a vital role for Kolkata.

Vivek revealed his aim was to win the trophy for his side with his performance. “It wasn’t a challenge. I just wanted to win the trophy. When I got selected for ISPL for Tiger Cup Kolkata, my only goal was to win the trophy. We were one step away from that. But in ISPL, I bowled a ball at 140,” he said.

“I was very high from there. That’s when my journey started. I’m very grateful to Tiger Cup Kolkata and Aspect,” Vivek Shelar signed off.