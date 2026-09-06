Wahab Riaz responds to Sana Mir’s criticism over Pakistan Team changes, says ‘She has her…’

Pakistan's head coach Wahab Riaz reacts to Sana Mir's criticism over management and team changes against India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash.

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Wahab Riaz responds to Sana Mir over team changes

After the massive loss in the Women’s Asia Cup against India, former Pakistan star and team’s head coach Wahab Riaz stated that the selection committee made some big changes to the T20I squad, while planning to give opportunities to future talents.

Wahab Riaz defends major Pakistan Team changes after Sana Mir’s criticism

Meanwhile, former Pakistan star and one of the finest players of all time, Sana Mir has criticized the management for making these changes to the team. There were seven players who were dropped from the teams, like Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz and Natalia Pervaiz.

While reflecting on these big changes in the team, Wahab Riaz reacted and the reason for their dropping as a lack of performance and out of form.

“Sana Mir has her own opinion. I have nothing to do with that opinion. We have made changes with the future in mind. The players who were playing before have played a lot of World Cups and Asia Cups, but we were not getting the results.”

Wahab Riaz defends Pakistan’s Team changes after defeat, eyes Hong Kong clash

Wahab Riaz also opened on the team’s massive loss against their arch-rivals (Team India) by a big margin of seven wickets. “So it was time to go with new faces and bring new girls into the mix to build the team for the upcoming tournaments. It isn’t about who we left behind. We have to look at the reality.”

“The girls who were left out were not performing at all. I think we did the right move by bringing new girls into the mix,” he added.

Wahab Riaz also discussed their next strategy against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup clash. “I believe that all the players in our team are very skillful, and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India.”