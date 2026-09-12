Wasim Akram takes aim at PSL’s batting pipeline and heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Wasim Akram also pointed to the ongoing Test series in England, where Pakistan’s batters struggled against the home bowlers

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/wasim-akram-takes-aim-at-psls-batting-pipeline-and-heaps-praise-on-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-8522509/ Copy

File photo of Wasim Akram. (Credits: IANS)

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has called for major changes in the country’s cricket structure, saying the lack of quality batting talent has become one of the biggest reasons behind the team’s struggles in Test cricket.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Akram said Pakistan’s defeats against Bangladesh in both home and away Test series should have forced the authorities to act. However, he believes the warning signs were ignored.

Akram also questioned what the Pakistan Super League has done to develop batting talent after a decade of the tournament.

“It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes we have produced a few bowlers but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent,” he said.

He then pointed towards India’s young batting prospect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, asking whether Pakistan had produced a player of similar potential.

“I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old then we will see improvement coming through,” Akram said.

The former Pakistan captain feels the difference between the country’s white-ball and red-ball teams is now clear. While he believes Pakistan remain competitive in limited-overs cricket, he described their Test cricket situation as bad.

Akram also played down the importance of changing coaches, saying the problem goes beyond the person in charge of the team.

“Whatever the coach, even if you bring the best coach, I or Gary Kirsten, the talent you have is the same,” he said.

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to give its current domestic structure enough time to produce results. According to Akram, the system should be allowed to run for three or four years instead of being changed repeatedly.

For him, one of the biggest priorities should be bringing club cricket back to the centre of Pakistan’s talent development.

“Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red ball cricket. The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket,” he said.

Akram also criticised the lack of consistency in Pakistan’s national team. He pointed to the ongoing Test series in England, where Pakistan’s batters struggled against the home bowlers.

“In England in the ongoing series they didn’t move their front foot forward, playing bowlers like Ollie Robinson while standing rooted in the crease. You need to play with courage, but for that, talent is essential.”

The legendary fast bowler also spoke about Pakistan’s pace attack. He said bowling a single delivery at 150 kmph was not enough to judge a fast bowler.

For Akram, maintaining a high pace over a long spell is what separates a quality fast bowler from others. He also urged people not to put too much pressure on young pacers before they have had enough opportunities at the top level.

On Shaheen Afridi, Akram said the Pakistan pacer has enough experience and questioned why he was not sent to England. He also suggested that Akif Javed could have been considered after his recent performances in England.

“If it were up to me, I would have asked for Akif Javed, as he bowled well recently in England,”

(With PTI inputs)