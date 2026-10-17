Wasim Jaffer applies for BCCI chief selector’s post but board keen on hiring Pragyan Ojha

Wasim Jaffer scored 19,410 runs, including 57 centuries, in 260 first-class matches and holds the record for most runs in Ranji Trophy history with 12,038 runs

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BCCI selection committee members R.P. Singh and Pragyan Ojha during the third day of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final match between Central Zone and East Zone in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 01, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Dhananjay TK)

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has applied for a place on the BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee following the end of Ajit Agarkar’s tenure. However, the board is reportedly keen to retain former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as the chief selector.

According to reports, Jaffer is among the candidates interested in the vacant position. The BCCI is understood to favour Ojha, who has been handling the responsibilities of interim chief selector since Agarkar’s departure.

Jaffer confirmed that he had applied for the position. The former opener played 31 Test matches for India, scoring 1,944 runs, including five centuries. His experience in the longest format could work in his favour under the existing selection system, in which the committee member with the most Test appearances is eligible to become its chairman.

Ojha, meanwhile, represented India in 24 Tests. Despite Jaffer’s stronger record in terms of Test appearances, the reported backing for Ojha could influence the final decision.

The Cricket Advisory Committee will be responsible for selecting the new member of the senior selection panel. The decision is important for Indian cricket, with the team preparing for several major assignments, including the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pragyan Ojha’s chances of becoming chief selector

Ojha has already taken charge of selection meetings after Agarkar’s exit. His familiarity with the current selection committee and the team’s plans could work in his favour as the BCCI looks to fill the vacancy.

Jaffer, who has also worked as a coach after retiring from cricket, brings considerable experience from domestic cricket. However, the final decision will depend on the Cricket Advisory Committee’s assessment of the candidates and the BCCI’s preferences.

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

Ajit Agarkar took over as India’s chief selector in July 2023, shortly before the ODI World Cup at home. India reached the final of that tournament but lost to Australia.

His tenure later saw the team win several major trophies. India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma, followed by the Champions Trophy in 2025 under Rohit and the T20 World Cup in 2026 under Suryakumar Yadav. India also won two Asia Cup titles during his time in charge.

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Agarkar’s contract ended in October 2026, and he did not seek an extension. His time as chief selector also included difficult decisions over senior players and team combinations, particularly with India planning for the next ODI World Cup.