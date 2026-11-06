Watch: 17-year-old Ishan Sood rattles Nepal’s top order with three-wicket burst in U19 Asia Cup 2026

The 17-year-old India pacer picked up three wickets for 18 runs in 10 overs, including four maidens, as India bowled Nepal out for 128 and secured a 10-wicket victory.

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Ishan Sood rattles Nepal’s top order with three-wicket burst in U19 Asia Cup 2026 (Photo: SonySportsNetwork)

India U19 pacer Ishan Sood made an impressive start to his campaign at the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, troubling Nepal’s top order with a disciplined spell in the opening match. The 17-year-old picked up three wickets and helped India take control at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Sood finished with figures of 3/18 from 10 overs, including four maidens, and conceded runs at an economy rate of just 1.80. His early strikes left Nepal struggling and brought attention to a young fast bowler beginning to make his mark at the age-group level.

Ishan Sood Removes Nepal’s Top Three

India captain Lakshya Raichandani won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sood opened the attack and made an immediate impact by dismissing Prashiddha Jaishi for one. The batter edged the delivery and Arjun Rajput completed the catch at second slip.

Sood struck again in the fifth over, sending Suryanshu Koirala back for five. Rajput once again took the catch. The right-arm pacer then claimed his third wicket in the ninth over, removing Nischal Chhetri, who was dismissed for a duck after facing 12 deliveries.

All three wickets came early in Nepal’s innings, leaving the opposition under pressure. Sood’s control was also reflected in his four maiden overs. Sony Sports Network highlighted the spell on social media, writing: “Ishan Sood is ripping through Nepal U19’s top order with a three-wicket burst!”

Ishan Sood is ripping through Nepal U19’s top order with a three-wicket burst! Watch #INDvNEP in the #DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/TcYlEo7yXp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 6, 2026

Who Is Ishan Sood?

Born on March 20, 2009, in Chandigarh, Ishan Sood is a 17-year-old cricketer who represents India at the Under-19 level. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batter. He is primarily part of the team as a bowler.

Sood has represented both India Under-19 and India B Under-19 teams. He had taken four wickets for India B Under-19. For the India Under-19 side, he had played three matches and claimed four wickets across three innings, as per the figures available at the time of the report.

India Make A Strong Start To Asia Cup Campaign

Sood’s new-ball spell helped India keep Nepal’s scoring in check. Arjun Rajput also picked up three wickets, while Yashveer Goud claimed two. Kavya Patel and Manal Chauhan took one wicket each as Nepal were bowled out for 128.

India chased down the target comfortably, winning by 10 wickets. Aaryavir Sehwag led the run chase with a quick half-century, giving India a convincing start to their Under-19 Asia Cup campaign.

Sood’s performance was one of the key talking points from the match. It was a promising option for India with the new ball that he could hit early and keep a tight line and length.