WATCH: 21-year-old Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan steals spotlight with stunning 85 in Duleep Trophy 2026 final

Shikhar Mohan caught everyone's attention with a brilliant 85 in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final.

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Shikhar Mohan starred with a brilliant 85 in the Duleep Trophy final. (Photo: X)

A new name made an impression on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan scored a composed 85 for East Zone against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Playing his first game for East Zone in the tournament, the 21-year-old left-hander faced 120 balls and hit nine fours and three sixes. His innings helped East Zone recover well after losing wickets at regular intervals.

East Zone opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mohan came in at No. 3 after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 44.

He settled in quickly and played with patience before taking on the South Zone bowlers when the opportunity came. Mohan also added 94 runs with Ishan Kishan for the fourth wicket, helping East Zone move past the 200-run mark.

Mohan fell on 85, 15 runs short of a century. Chama Milind got the breakthrough in the 53rd over when a short delivery took the edge and then crashed into the stumps.

6️⃣,4️⃣,4️⃣ Shikhar Mohan ups the ante post lunch and has completed his 50 as well Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/rhH73RxPK6 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 6, 2026

A strong start to his Duleep Trophy campaign

Although Mohan missed out on three figures, his 85 was an important contribution on his Duleep Trophy debut.

By the end of Day 1, East Zone had reached 385/4, with captain Ishan Kishan unbeaten on 111 and Kumar Kushagra on 63*. Mohan’s innings had already helped put the team in a strong position.

Impressive record in Domestic Cricket

Mohan’s performance in Chennai came after a productive first season with Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy.

The left-hander scored 613 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.73 in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. His campaign included two centuries, three fifties and a highest score of 207.

He also performed well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 391 runs in seven innings at an average of 55.86.

Mohan steps up on the big stage

Mohan had not featured in East Zone’s matches before the final and was named in the playing XI for the title clash. The opportunity came against a South Zone attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Gopal and Chama Milind.

He responded with a patient knock that showed why he has been rated highly in Jharkhand’s domestic setup.

At 21, Mohan still has plenty of cricket ahead of him. But his 85 in a Duleep Trophy final has given him an early opportunity to make a mark beyond state-level cricket.