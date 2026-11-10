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Watch: Aaryavir Sehwag wreaks havoc with 160-run knock in India’s do-or-die contest against UAE in U-19 Asia Cup

Aaryavir Sehwag laid the foundation for India's win following their three-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous U-19 Asia Cup outing

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: November 10, 2026, 3:03 PM IST
Watch: Aaryavir Sehwag wreaks havoc with 160-run knock in India's do-or-die contest against UAE in U-19 Asia Cup
India vs UAE, U-19 Asia Cup. (Photo: X/BCCI)

Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of legendary former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, displayed his very best as he played out a sensational knock of 160 off 168 during the India U-19 team’s third ACC Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

The boys in blue are coming on the back of a heartbreaking defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheens in their previous match. India had managed to post 208 after batting first, thanks to Arjun Rajput’s 85-ball 107, but their opponents were able to chase it down within 48.1 overs to register a three-wicket win.

Read more: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid in action

The result was bound to raise a lot of questions and India needed to bounce back immediately against the UAE if they were to remain alive for the semi-finals. The foundation was laid by the batters after the Indians, led by Lakshya Raichandani, lost the toss and batted first.

India U-19 has posted a mammoth target of 310 for the Arabians and much of the credit should go to Aaryavir Sehwag, who opened the innings with his captain today. Sehwag usually comes to bat at number three but today he was pushed at the very top and the move well and truly paid off.

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After Raichandani’s departure for 17, Sehwag stitched an outstanding 193-run partnership with number three batter Vineeth VK who also scored a half-century.

But the spotlight remained on how beautifully Aaryavir Sehwag batted. The 19-year-old showed great composure and went aggressively after the UAE bowlers whenever required.

The surface wasn’t the easiest to bat on as the bowlers enjoyed variable bounce and a lot of seam movement. Sehwag was able to balance his innings with a range of classical text book shots and power packed aggressive strokes.

After getting to his half-century in 69 balls, Sehwag navigated through a tough phase before getting to triple figures in his 139th delivery. His knock included 17 fours and seven sixes.

Sehwag’s marching orders came in the 45th over when Naseem Khan got him out for 160 but India were in a superior position at the time of his dismissal. However, none of the middle-order or lower-order batters were able to give the Indians a solid ending as the boys in blue got bowled out for 309.

Previously in the tournament, Aaryavir had scores of 70* and 22 against Nepal and Pakistan respectively.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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