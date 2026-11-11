WATCH: Aaryavir Sehwag’s 2017 interview with Virat Kohli resurfaces after his stunning 160 in U19 Asia Cup

Aaryavir Sehwag's old interview with Virat Kohli has resurfaced after the youngster smashed a stunning 160 against UAE in the U19 Asia Cup 2026.

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WATCH: Aaryavir Sehwag's 2017 interview with Virat Kohli resurfaces after his stunning 160 in U19 Asia Cup (Photo: Screengrabs from Star Sports/Sony Sports)

Aaryavir Sehwag is soaking up the limelight after a stunning display for India in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026. The young batter, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, smashed a memorable 160 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help India book their place in the semi-finals.

However, his latest batting heroics have also brought back an interesting moment from his childhood. A video showing Aaryavir interviewing former India captain Virat Kohli in 2017 has resurfaced on social media. The old clip has attracted attention as the youngster, who once held a microphone to speak to his cricketing hero, is now making headlines with his performances on the field.

Aaryavir Sehwag’s Old Interview With Virat Kohli Goes Viral

The video dates back to 2017, when Aaryavir was still a young child. He had the opportunity to interview Kohli for Star Sports, at a time when the former India batter was leading the national team across all three formats.

During the conversation, Aaryavir asked Kohli about his first meeting with his father, Virender Sehwag. Kohli recalled that the meeting took place in Delhi through a state-level coach who knew both players.

The former India captain also shared an interesting detail about the occasion. He said he had met Virender after scoring his first double century in Under-17 cricket.

Aaryavir also brought up a famous photograph featuring Kohli and former India pacer Ashish Nehra. In the picture, Nehra can be seen presenting a trophy to a young Kohli.

Fans got a glimpse of Aaryavir’s early passion for cricket and his admiration for the batting great during the interaction. Star Sports also took to social media to post the old video, bringing back the focus on the memorable chat.

Straight from the goldmine! When a young Aaryavir Sehwag interviewed his icon Virat Kohli! Years later, he’s making headlines of his own with the bat in India’s U19 colours! https://t.co/pCCdJk7CkQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 11, 2026

Aaryavir Shines With 160 Against UAE

While the old interview has caught the attention of cricket fans, Aaryavir’s recent performance has given them another reason to talk about him.

The right-handed batter played a superb innings of 160 runs from 168 balls against the UAE in the U19 Asia Cup. He smashed 17 fours and seven sixes in his innings as India posted a formidable 309/7.

He also shared a crucial 193-run partnership with VK Vineeth, who scored 67. India went on to defeat the UAE by 70 runs and confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

The 160-run effort was Aaryavir’s maiden century in Youth ODIs. He had also impressed earlier in the tournament with an unbeaten 72 against Nepal.

Young Batter Looks To Follow His Own Path

Aaryavir has previously spoken about his admiration for Kohli’s batting style and his wish to learn from the former India captain’s approach to the game.

Being the son of one of India’s most attacking opening batters naturally brings expectations. However, the youngster is now getting opportunities to build his own name through his performances.

India will face Afghanistan in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final in Oman on Thursday, November 12. Aaryavir will once again be one of the players to watch as India look to move closer to the title.