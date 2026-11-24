Watch: Abhishek Sharma confronts Ibrar Shah Ahmed after UAE pacer’s aggressive send-off in Asia Cup Rising Stars match

The on-field umpire had to intervene and separate Abhishek Sharma and UAE pacer Ibrar Shah Ahmed. Here's what actually happened

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Abhishek Sharma confronts team UAE during ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match. (Photo: Screengrab/Sony LIV)Abhishek Sharma confronts team UAE during ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match. (Photo: Screengrab/Sony LIV)

India A opener Abhishek Sharma was given a fiery send-off by United Arab Emirates bowler Ibrar Shah Ahmed after the former got rid of the aggressive opening batter in fourth over of India’s chase of 250 in their third and final group stage match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground in Doha, Qatar.

After UAE posted 249/8 in the first innings, the onus was on openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma to get India A off to a positive start. Sooryavanshi took matters on his own hands with a sensational 16-ball half-century before bringing up triple figures in 40 deliveries.

From the other end, Abhishek Sharma also started to stretch his arms, but his marching orders came way before than it was expected. In the fourth over bowled by Ibrar Shah Ahmed, Abhishek smacked a four and a six in the first two balls and looked on song for a massive partnership with Sooryavanshi.

However, the third delivery from Ibrar deceived Abhishek as the ball struck straight into the latter’s right thigh. It looked plumb right from the onset, with the on-field umpire also raising his finger to signal out. That’s when the argument erupted between Abhishek and Ibrar.

The UAE pacer appeared to be aggressively asking the India A opener to head back to the dressing room and Abhishek Sharma was not having any of it. He went straight to confront Ibrar, and the duo also exchanged a few words before the umpire intervened and separated both players.

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This is how unnecessary India-Pakistan on field spats can have repercussions beyond the game. Ibrar Ahmed, the boy from Waziristan, was wrong to make that send-off gesture towards Abhishek Sharma. But when this becomes normal in Indo-Pak games, don’t be surprised if it spills over into other matches involving players of both origins. https://t.co/WxraFV28a4 — Pavilion Post (@CricinsightsX) November 24, 2026

Abhishek, who got out for 12 off 5, walked away quietly as India A lost their first wicket for 68 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes berserk as India A blow UAE away

Abhishek Sharma’s early departure did not faze Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at all as the teenage sensation went berserk, thrashing the UAE bowlers all over the park. The 15-year-old only dealt with sixes and fours, taking 16 balls to score his first 50 runs before converting it into triple figures.

In fact, Sooryavanshi has become the fastest centurion in List A (one-day) cricket for reaching triple figures off just 28 balls, going past the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, AB de Villiers, Sakibul Gani and Ishan Kishan.

But Sooryavanshi was not going to settle for a century. He continued his fiery batting and smashed a double century before getting out in the last ball of the 13th over for 204 off 53 at a strike rate of 384. His knock paved the way for India A’s victory by seven wickets within 14.2 overs.