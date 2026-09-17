WATCH: Abhishek Sharma creates new WORLD RECORD, scores fastest-ever century by batter from Test-playing nation

Star Team India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking innings in the third T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday and rewrote the record books. The Indian opener reached his century in just 30 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, becoming the fastest player from a Test-playing nation to score a T20I hundred.
The 26-year-old left-hander was in complete control from the start. He launched a brutal attack on the Afghanistan bowlers and brought up the landmark in just 30 deliveries.
With this knock, Abhishek broke Rohit Sharma’s previous Indian record of a 35-ball century, which was scored against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.
WAIT FOR THE POSE
Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/pwev1UGQ8g
— FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026
STAY HUMBLE EH
100* of 30 balls
Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y04lGfoe0n
— FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026
According to the latest records, Abhishek’s 30-ball century is the third-fastest overall in T20I cricket but the quickest by any batter from a full-member (Test-playing) nation.
Here is the list of the fastest T20I hundreds:
Apart from the century record, Abhishek continues to feature prominently in the list of fastest T20I fifties by Indian batters. He already has multiple entries among the top ranks.
Fastest T20I fifties by an Indian:
India were asked to bat first after Afghanistan won the toss. Abhishek Sharma opened with Sanju Samson and came out with an attacking mindset. The left-hander got off to a good start, capitalizing on the fielding restrictions and putting Afghanistan on the back foot.
Abhishek kept the innings going nicely, picking his shots well and keeping the scoreboard ticking over. His clean hitting gave India the kind of start they would have wanted after being sent in to bat.
It gave India a good platform and set the tone for the rest of the innings. The opener’s quickfire knock
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.