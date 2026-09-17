WATCH: Abhishek Sharma creates new WORLD RECORD, scores fastest-ever century by batter from Test-playing nation

Abhishek Sharma creates history with the fastest-ever century by a batter from a Test-playing nation. Watch the sensational knock that rewrote T20 records against Afghanistan.

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Abhishek Sharma (Photo: BCCI)

Star Team India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking innings in the third T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday and rewrote the record books. The Indian opener reached his century in just 30 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, becoming the fastest player from a Test-playing nation to score a T20I hundred.

Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma’s record

The 26-year-old left-hander was in complete control from the start. He launched a brutal attack on the Afghanistan bowlers and brought up the landmark in just 30 deliveries.

With this knock, Abhishek broke Rohit Sharma’s previous Indian record of a 35-ball century, which was scored against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

WAIT FOR THE POSE ‍ Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/pwev1UGQ8g — FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026

STAY HUMBLE EH 100* of 30 balls Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y04lGfoe0n — FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026

Fastest T20I hundreds list

According to the latest records, Abhishek’s 30-ball century is the third-fastest overall in T20I cricket but the quickest by any batter from a full-member (Test-playing) nation.

Here is the list of the fastest T20I hundreds:

27 balls – Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024

29 balls – Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) vs Bulgaria, Sofia, 2025

30 balls – Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026

33 balls – Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) vs Nepal, Kirtipur, 2024

33 balls – Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024

33 balls – Finn Allen (South Africa) vs New Zealand, Kolkata, 2026

Abhishek Sharma’s record in fast T20I fifties

Apart from the century record, Abhishek continues to feature prominently in the list of fastest T20I fifties by Indian batters. He already has multiple entries among the top ranks.

Fastest T20I fifties by an Indian:

12 balls – Yuvraj Singh vs England, 2007

14 balls – Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, 2026

15 balls – Shivam Dube vs New Zealand, 2026

16 balls – Hardik Pandya vs South Africa, 2025

16 balls – Abhishek Sharma vs Afghanistan (Today)

17 balls – Abhishek Sharma vs England, 2025

Abhishek Sharma sets the tone with explosive start

India were asked to bat first after Afghanistan won the toss. Abhishek Sharma opened with Sanju Samson and came out with an attacking mindset. The left-hander got off to a good start, capitalizing on the fielding restrictions and putting Afghanistan on the back foot.

Abhishek kept the innings going nicely, picking his shots well and keeping the scoreboard ticking over. His clean hitting gave India the kind of start they would have wanted after being sent in to bat.

It gave India a good platform and set the tone for the rest of the innings. The opener’s quickfire knock

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 Playing 11

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai