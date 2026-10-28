WATCH: Abhishek Sharma reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag-inspired message ahead of 3rd T20I vs NZ

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on an explosive century partnership in the third T20I match vs New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday.

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Abhishek Sharma (left) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 3rd T20I match in Wellington. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s opening partnership took New Zealand bowlers apart in the third T20I match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. Chasing 199 to win, Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi put on 133 runs for the first wicket in just 7 overs to completely decimate the home team’s bowling attack.

The Indian openers also broke the world record for most runs in Powerplay overs in T20I cricket, smashing 118 runs in the first six overs. While Abhishek Sharma notched up 113 in 38 balls, his opening partner blazed away to 45 in 19 balls as Shreyas Iyer’s Team India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

After the match, Abhishek Sharma revealed to BCCI how Sooryavanshi recalled a famous dialogue from Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to him in the net session ahead of third game in Wellington. The 15-year-old Indian opener told Abhishek that he would bat in the same fearless manner, drawing inspiration from the Bollywood film’s dialogue, “Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi”, which translates to “Brother, I will play the same way.”

Speaking in a BCCI video after the match, Abhishek recalled his conversation with Sooryavanshi and was full of praise for the Rajasthan Royals opener.

“Yesterday, Vaibhav told me something in the nets that I will play the same way as in the Milkha Singh movie Bhag Milkha Bhag dialogue ‘Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi’,” Abhishek said.

Watch Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi speak to BCCI in a viral video HERE…

Fearless intent, mutual admiration and superb team character Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decode it all – By @RajalArora Watch | #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/JTgxuGM2xG — BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2026

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener revealed how Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach in the opening over lifted the confidence of the batter at the other end. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy for 26 runs in the opening over of the chase.

“When you are chasing 200 or 190, his first ball, first over, is his main fast baller. And if you show such aggression as an opener. Because I was on the other side, so I saw that. On the first ball, the non-striker gets excited,” Abhishek said.

“I feel special mention to Vaibhav. What he did today, I think, played a very crucial role today. So it goes to him,” he added.

The Indian openers had also brought up their 50 in just 2.2 overs, equalling the joint-fastest team fifty in the format, before crossing the 100-run mark in five overs. Abhishek also praised the team’s selfless approach, pointing to Sanju Samson’s willingness to come down to No. 3 in the batting order.

“One more thing. Sanju Bhai was opening the game. We can see that everyone is selfless. The atmosphere that the team showed today. It must be easy for everyone,” Abhishek said.

“I feel like Sanju Bhai showed his character. The whole team showed their character,” he added.

India will now take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I match at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.