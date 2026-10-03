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WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings gives a solid start to India vs Pakistan in the gold medal match

Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma gives an explosive start to the Indian team against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings against Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026: Team India is playing the gold medal clash of the Asian Games 2026 against their arch-rivals, Pakistan at the Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin City, Japan. The Men in Blue got a good start in this match as the batting lineup played a crucial role to set up a good start to the innings.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Read more: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to find 'blueprint' for different formats, says AB de Villiers | EXCLUSIVE

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings vs Pakistan in the gold medal clash

The Indian team had won the toss and opted to bat first. For the Men in Blue, star opening pair Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings and gave a strong start to the team as they displayed an attacking batting performance in this final clash.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma take an attacking approach to start the innings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his dangerous side by taking Pakistan’s bowling lineup into charge. Sooryavanshi played a short but crisp innings as he managed to score 15 runs off 9 balls, including two sixes.

Meanwhile, his opening partner and star batter, who is known for his dominating batting performance, Abhishek Sharma, displayed an attacking approach and put massive pressure on Pakistan’s bowling attack. In this match, Abhishek Sharma scored 61 runs off 28 balls. In his knock, he smashed three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 217.

The Indian batters’ impressive performance helped them to put up a great total for Pakistan in this final match. Pakistan need 212 runs to win the match.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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