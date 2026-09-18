WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s viral meditation celebration after fastest T20I century, goes viral

Star Indian player Abhishek Sharma's unique celebration after completing his hundred against Afghanistan in the third T20I of the series, went viral.

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Abhishek Sharma's unique celebration after hundred vs Afghanistan

On Thursday, Team India played the third and final match of the T20I series against Afghanistan, where they showcased a brilliant performance. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan by a big margin of 127 runs to seal the series 3-0.

In the third T20I match of the series, the star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his impressive batting performance and attacking approach, Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant knock for the Indian team in the last game of the series.

Abhishek Sharma’s unique meditation celebration after stunning century goes viral

Speaking about an impressive batting performance, Abhishek Sharma scored 108 runs off 34 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 317. In this knock, Abhishek Sharma achieved a huge milestone as he smashed his hundred off 30 balls and smashed the fastest T20 international century by surpassing legendary player and former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma fired up against Afghanistan’s bowling attack as he took each bowler into charge and showed his brilliance for the Indian team in this third clash of the series. His incredible batting performance was praised by the whole crowd of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, after completing his hundred for the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma celebrated his hundred with a different and unique type of celebration as he removed his helmet and gloves and sat on the ground, started doing meditation. This celebration of his, went viral on social media.

DEKHTE DEKHTE, 100 HO BHI GAYA! Watch #AFGvIND 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/qDbtifzrFf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 17, 2026

Speaking about his performance against Afghanistan, in three matches, Abhishek Sharma scored 229 runs. In the first match, he scored 82 runs. In the second match, he scored 39 runs. The last match of the series included his best innings, which came as the fastest hundred in T20s.