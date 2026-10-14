WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane, Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara play cricket with Prince William in London ahead of Mumbai event

Ajinkya Rahane joined Prince William, Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, Joe Root and Harry Brook for a special tennis-ball cricket match in London ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-ajinkya-rahane-sourav-ganguly-brian-lara-play-cricket-with-prince-william-in-london-ahead-of-mumbai-event-8536061/ Copy

Ajinkya Rahane plays a tennis-ball cricket match with Prince William in London.

Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane shared the cricket field with several well-known names from the sport in London, where a special tennis-ball cricket match highlighted the importance of protecting the environment. The event was organised ahead of the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai and brought together cricket legends from India, England and the West Indies.

Rahane was invited by Prince William to take part in the match, which was played on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace. The gathering also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies great Brian Lara, and England batters Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Rahane shares his experience of playing outside Buckingham Palace

The unusual venue made the occasion special for Rahane, who recently brought his international career to a close. The former India batter reflected on the experience in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, describing it as a moment he would remember for years.

“Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time,” he said.

Prince William playing Earthshot Prize ‘Cricket on The Mall’ outside Buckingham Palace with Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, Joe Root and Harry Brook https://t.co/TwaEibZbLY — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) October 13, 2026

Rahane also spoke about the bond between India and the United Kingdom through cricket. He said the event was about more than just enjoying a game, as it also gave the players an opportunity to support an important global cause.

“Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with HRH Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch. We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future.”

Earthshot Prize to be held in Mumbai in November

The event also helped build excitement for the Earthshot Prize awards, which will take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026. The ceremony will mark the initiative’s first edition in India.

Rahane highlighted the need for collective action to protect the planet and linked the message to values that cricket teaches players throughout their careers.

“The energy was set for what promises to be an impactful moment: The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai this November. Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent. A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month.”

What is the Earthshot Prize?

Launched by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize supports innovative ideas aimed at addressing environmental challenges. It focuses on five areas: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, reducing waste and tackling climate change.

The match in London was not just about cricket. With the Earthshot Prize coming to Mumbai in November, the players also used the occasion to highlight the need to protect the environment.