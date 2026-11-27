WATCH: Akash Deep double strike pegs back New Zealand after fine start in 2nd Test in Christchurch

Akash Deep dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra in successive overs in the second session of Day 1 of 2nd Test in Christchurch on Friday.

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Indian pacer Akash Deep celebrates after claiming a wicket on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs New Zealand at Christchurch. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Team India bowlers struck back in the second session of Day 1 of 2nd Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. After the home side got off to a fine start in the opening session with a 77-run opening partnership, the Indian pacers struck back hard after lunch with 3 wickets going down for zero runs in 3 overs.

The architect of Indian fightback was pacer Akash Deep who struck a crucial double blow with wickets for Black Caps skipper Tom Latham for 59 and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for duck in the next over. Latham, who bagged a pair, bounced back with a half-century off 88 balls and moved on to 59 off 128 balls with six fours before getting a health nick through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Akash Deep.

It broke a partnership of 43 runs for the second wicket with first Test’s centurion Henry Nicholls and Latham. Nicholls was the next to fall in the very next over, as his attempted pull off Anshul Kamboj ended up in the hands of Akash Deep.

Then Akash Deep struck for the second time in 2 overs when Ravindra jabbed at an away-going delivery to be caught-behind for a duck. All three of these wickets fell with the total on 110.

WATCH Akash Deep strikes twice to put New Zealand on backfoot on Day 1 of 2nd Test HERE…

India turned the session on its head with three quick wickets, bringing New Zealand’s batting order under pressure at Hagley Oval! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026

Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl again

Earlier, Indian captain Shubman Gill called correctly and elected to bowl first in the 2nd Test after the first game had ended in a draw. It seems India had got off to a dream start again when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Latham in front in the opening over but the decision was overturned through DRS, much to the relief of New Zealand skipper.

Luck was on Latham’s side once again as Indian vice-captain KL Rahul dropped an easy catch at second slip off pacer Akash Deep with the Black Caps captain and opener on 29. But to Rahul’s relief, Akash Deep finally had the prize wicket with the addition of another 29 runs to his total.

India hand debut to Gurnoor Brar

Meanwhile, Team India handed a Test debut to Gujarat Titans pacer Gurnoor Brar, who had won the ‘Player of the Series’ award in ODI series against New Zealand earlier this month. Brar replaced Prasidh Krishna, which was the only change in the Indian Playing 11 which meant there was no place for Mohammed Siraj in the side once again as well as experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.