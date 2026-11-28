WATCH: Akash Deep’s five-wicket haul bundles out New Zealand for 356 in IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Akash Deep claimed five wickets as India bowled New Zealand out for 356 on Day 2 of the second Test. Tom Blundell top-scored with 89 runs in Christchurch.

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Akash Deep celebrates after completing his five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Christchurch. (Photo: BCCI)

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Akash Deep produced an impressive spell with the ball as India bowled New Zealand out for 356 on Day 2 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian pacer picked up five wickets and played a major role in cleaning up the home team’s lower order on Saturday.

New Zealand had started the day in a strong position at 246/5, but India kept finding breakthroughs to prevent them from building a much bigger total.

Tom Blundell was the top scorer for New Zealand with 89 runs, but he missed out on a well-deserved century as the hosts were dismissed in 116.3 overs.

Akash Deep Runs Through New Zealand’s Lower Order

New Zealand resumed their innings with Glenn Phillips and Blundell at the crease. Phillips, who was unbeaten on 36 overnight, could not add much to his score as Anshul Kamboj sent him back in the 87th over. He edged an away-swinging delivery behind the stumps, where Rishabh Pant completed the catch.

Nathan Smith then joined Blundell and added 26 runs from 45 balls. The pair helped New Zealand move past 250 before Akash Deep broke their partnership. Smith tried to work the ball towards the leg side but ended up giving a simple return catch to the Indian pacer.

Blundell continued to fight at the other end. He handled India’s short-ball attack well and used the pull shot to collect important runs. Kyle Jamieson also supported him with a quick 19 off 26 balls, including four boundaries.

Akash ended Jamieson’s stay with another short delivery. The batter went for the pull but found Yashasvi Jaiswal at deep mid-wicket, who took a fine catch.

Tom Blundell Misses Century As India Take Control

Blundell remained New Zealand’s biggest hope and reached 89 from 211 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries. However, his innings came to an end in the 116th over when Gurnoor Brar dismissed him. Blundell attempted another pull shot but mistimed it, allowing Akash to complete the catch at fine leg.

Matt Henry added 19 runs before Akash Deep picked up his fifth wicket by having him caught behind by Pant. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 356 in 116.3 overs.

WATCH VIDEO HERE…

FIFER. FINALLY. Akash Deep finally gets his fifth as New Zealand are bowled out for 356! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/ySzJp6RkHH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026

Akash Deep finished with a five-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets each. Washington Sundar also claimed one wicket.

India will now look to make the most of their batting opportunity and build a healthy first-innings lead in the Christchurch Test.