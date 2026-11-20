WATCH: Anaya Bangar starts cricket training with Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj , gets big promise from former India cricketer

Anaya Bangar has started cricket training under former India cricketer Yograj Singh. Watch their practice session as Yograj promises to help her become a different player.

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Anaya Bangar begins cricket training under former India cricketer Yograj Singh (Photo: X)

Anaya Bangar has taken another step towards her cricketing ambitions by starting training under former India cricketer Yograj Singh. The child of former India batter and coach Sanjay Bangar recently shared pictures and videos from her practice sessions with Yograj, who is also the father of former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Anaya’s latest update has attracted attention from cricket fans on social media, with several people congratulating her and wishing her well for the next phase of her journey.

She announced the beginning of her training through an Instagram post, sharing a glimpse of her interaction with Yograj. The caption read, “Practice commences with Yograj Singh”.

Yograj Singh Promises To Help Anaya Improve Her Game

Yograj, who has coached several cricketers during his career, was seen guiding Anaya during their interaction. In a video that has circulated on social media, the former India cricketer spoke about helping her improve as a player and promised to work on her cricketing skills.

Yograj made his intentions clear. “I will make you a different player,” he told Anaya.

He further stressed the need for discipline and dedication in the training sessions. Instead of making excuses, Yograj asked Anaya to talk to him openly if she is feeling tired. He also mentioned trust and a good understanding between coach and player.

The former cricketer lauded Anaya’s batting technique especially the flow of her bat and said with regular practice she can improve further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

Yograj has previously worked with players such as Yuvraj Singh and Arjun Tendulkar, helping them during different stages of their cricketing journeys.

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Anaya Bangar Working Towards Cricket Comeback

Anaya has played cricket at different levels and is now looking to take her career forward. She previously represented Mumbai-based Islam Gymkhana and also played for Hinckley Cricket Club in England.

In 2019, she represented Puducherry in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. She scored 300 runs in five matches, including a best score of 150, and also picked up 20 wickets during the competition.

Her latest training sessions come as she prepares for a possible return to competitive cricket in Australia. Cricket Australia has reviewed her case under its transgender and gender-diverse player policy and cleared her for elite women’s cricket from March 2027, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.