WATCH: Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s coordination helps dismiss dangerous Daryl Mitchell

Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's presence of mind helped India dismiss Daryl Mitchell for 28 runs off 19 balls in the first T20I clash. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Arshdeep Singh dismiss Daryl Mitchell for 28 runs off 19 balls in 1st T20I (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: The first match of the T20I between India and New Zealand is being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand batted first and put 225 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets.

New Zealand’s innings was filled with suspense and chaos as the opening pair, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, started the hosts’ innings in a dominating way. In this match, the cricket fans witnessed Bhuvneshwar Kumar opening the first over for India in this opening clash.

In the first over of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave flashbacks to the fans by showcasing his swing ability for India. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s opening pair, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, also gave a different shape to the innings by playing some impressive shots for their side.

Both batters’ attacking approach played a positive role for New Zealand in the beginning. Finn Allen was in a different mood as he also gave trouble to the Indian bowling lineup by smashing 45 runs off 24 balls. In this knock, Finn smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 187. Tim Seifert also played a short innings, which was filled with some boundaries and an attacking mindset. He scored 24 runs off 17 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 141.

After their dismissals, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell also followed the same strategy by playing a hard-hitting knock for New Zealand. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten for New Zealand in this innings by scoring an innings of 82 runs off 40 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 205.

His partner, Daryl Mitchell, also showed his impressive gameplay by scoring 28 runs off 19 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.

Both the batters were dominating the Indian bowling lineup. But, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer gave the ball to left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is known for taking wickets in crucial times. Arshdeep repeated the same for India by displaying his wicket-taking ability as his and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s coordination helped India dismiss dangerous batter, Daryl Mitchell.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 28 runs as his impressive bowling performance forced Daryl to play a shot which went into the sky and an easy catch was caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent him into the pavilion.

Arshdeep brings the breakthrough, and Bhuvi makes sure Mitchell’s stay is over! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/HVfFsLI3pS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 22, 2026

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Playing 11:

India’s T20I squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand’s T20I squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson